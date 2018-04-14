Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are few things more glorious than London in Summer and there is no better way to spend it that sitting on the banks of the Thames with a drink in hand.

A riverside pub in London is essentially the ultimate pub garden and these places are some of the very best.

Watch the boats chug by, feed the ducks, or just sit back, relax and bask in the glorious surroundings of the waterside beer garden.

While you're enjoying the calm, just think about how the Thames was responsible for establishing one of the greatest cities on earth.

Here are some of the great riverside pubs in and around west London (including one further afield!).

The Dove - Hammersmith

A Grade II listed pub in Hammersmith, which dates back to the seventeenth century and sits on the banks of the River Thames offering a great perspective onto the water.

(Image: The Dove)

Telephone: 020 8748 9474

Address: The Dove, 19 Upper Mall, Hammersmith, London, W6 9TA

www.dovehammersmith.co.uk

The Old Ship - Hammersmith

This pub prides itself on being one of the best places to view the annual Oxford vs Cambridge Boat Race. During the rest of the year, it is a perfect place to enjoy a slice of riverside life.

Telephone: 020 8748 2593

Address : 25 Upper Mall, Hammersmith, London, W6 9TD

www.oldshipw6.com

The Weir Pub - Brentford

Situated behind the High Street, the Weir Bar is an amazing gastropub, offering food and cocktails. Relax in the riverside garden, sipping on a Mojito from the dedicated bar.

(Image: The Weir Bar)

Telephone: 020 8568 3600

Address: 24 Market Place, Brentford, Middlesex, TW8 8EQ

www.theweirbar.co.uk

The City Barge - Chiswick

The City Barge is a historic 14th century public house with a wealth of history behind it - situated on the Thames riverside, and nestled in the picturesque area of Strand on the Green in Chiswick.

(Image: The City Barge)

Telephone: 020 8994 2148

Address: 27 Strand-on-the-Green, Chiswick, W4 3PH

www.citybargechiswick.com

The Bell & Crown - Chiswick

This quaint local pub with tons of charm is situated just a stone's throw from Kew Bridge and overlooks the River Thames where you can spend hours watching rowers past by. A perfect place to stop if taking a walk along the river.

Telephone: 080 8994 4164

Address: The Bell and Crown, 11-13 Thames Road, Strand on the Green, London W4 3PL

www.bell-and-crown.co.uk

The London Apprentice - Isleworth

Just a short walk from Syon Park, the pub dates back to the fifteenth century but was later rebuilt during the first half of the eighteenth century. It has a riverside garden, which is a perfect place to unwind and enjoy the view.

Telephone: 020 8560 1915

Address: The London Apprentice, 62 Church Street, Middlesex, TW7 6BG

www.greenking-pubs.co.uk/pub/london-apprentice-isleworth

The White Cross - Richmond

A typically decorated Victorian pub with a spacious terrace overlooking the Thames, this pub is quite literally on the waterfront, dependant on whether the tide has come in!

(Image: The White Cross)

Telephone: 020 8940 6844

Address: The White Cross, Riverside (off Water Lane), Richmond, TW9 1TH

www.thewhitecrossrichmond.com

The Crabtree - Fulham

The Crabtree is an iconic pub situated between Hammersmith and Putney bridges and their orchard garden has been voted one of the top 10 in London and a perfect sun trap to enjoy with friends.

(Image: The Crabtree)

Telephone: 020 7365 3929

Address: Rainville Road, Fulham, London, W6 9HA

www.thecrabtreew6.co.uk

Mayflower Pub - Rotherhithe

Yes, this is quite some distance from west London, but it is definitely worth an honourable mention, given that it is/claims to be the oldest pub on the River Thames. The outside decked jetty has stunning river views. Full of character and history, this one is a must visit.

(Image: Mayflower Pub Instagram)

Telephone: 020 7237 4088

Address: 117 Rotherhithe Street, Rotherhithe, London, SE16 4NF

www.mayflowerpub.co.uk

