There are few things more glorious than London in Summer and there is no better way to spend it that sitting on the banks of the Thames with a drink in hand.
A riverside pub in London is essentially the ultimate pub garden and these places are some of the very best.
Watch the boats chug by, feed the ducks, or just sit back, relax and bask in the glorious surroundings of the waterside beer garden.
While you're enjoying the calm, just think about how the Thames was responsible for establishing one of the greatest cities on earth.
Here are some of the great riverside pubs in and around west London (including one further afield!).
The Dove - Hammersmith
A Grade II listed pub in Hammersmith, which dates back to the seventeenth century and sits on the banks of the River Thames offering a great perspective onto the water.
Telephone: 020 8748 9474
Address: The Dove, 19 Upper Mall, Hammersmith, London, W6 9TA
The Old Ship - Hammersmith
This pub prides itself on being one of the best places to view the annual Oxford vs Cambridge Boat Race. During the rest of the year, it is a perfect place to enjoy a slice of riverside life.
Telephone: 020 8748 2593
Address : 25 Upper Mall, Hammersmith, London, W6 9TD
The Weir Pub - Brentford
Situated behind the High Street, the Weir Bar is an amazing gastropub, offering food and cocktails. Relax in the riverside garden, sipping on a Mojito from the dedicated bar.
Telephone: 020 8568 3600
Address: 24 Market Place, Brentford, Middlesex, TW8 8EQ
The City Barge - Chiswick
The City Barge is a historic 14th century public house with a wealth of history behind it - situated on the Thames riverside, and nestled in the picturesque area of Strand on the Green in Chiswick.
Telephone: 020 8994 2148
Address: 27 Strand-on-the-Green, Chiswick, W4 3PH
The Bell & Crown - Chiswick
This quaint local pub with tons of charm is situated just a stone's throw from Kew Bridge and overlooks the River Thames where you can spend hours watching rowers past by. A perfect place to stop if taking a walk along the river.
Telephone: 080 8994 4164
Address: The Bell and Crown, 11-13 Thames Road, Strand on the Green, London W4 3PL
The London Apprentice - Isleworth
Just a short walk from Syon Park, the pub dates back to the fifteenth century but was later rebuilt during the first half of the eighteenth century. It has a riverside garden, which is a perfect place to unwind and enjoy the view.
Telephone: 020 8560 1915
Address: The London Apprentice, 62 Church Street, Middlesex, TW7 6BG
www.greenking-pubs.co.uk/pub/london-apprentice-isleworth
The White Cross - Richmond
A typically decorated Victorian pub with a spacious terrace overlooking the Thames, this pub is quite literally on the waterfront, dependant on whether the tide has come in!
Telephone: 020 8940 6844
Address: The White Cross, Riverside (off Water Lane), Richmond, TW9 1TH
The Crabtree - Fulham
The Crabtree is an iconic pub situated between Hammersmith and Putney bridges and their orchard garden has been voted one of the top 10 in London and a perfect sun trap to enjoy with friends.
Telephone: 020 7365 3929
Address: Rainville Road, Fulham, London, W6 9HA
Mayflower Pub - Rotherhithe
Yes, this is quite some distance from west London, but it is definitely worth an honourable mention, given that it is/claims to be the oldest pub on the River Thames. The outside decked jetty has stunning river views. Full of character and history, this one is a must visit.
Telephone: 020 7237 4088
Address: 117 Rotherhithe Street, Rotherhithe, London, SE16 4NF
