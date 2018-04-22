Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uxbridge has no shortage of great places to eat, from tiny independent restaurants to big high street chains.

The town's thriving centre is a great place to find a bite to eat but have you ever fancied trying somewhere new that you haven't ventured to before?

If so, we may be able to help, as we have been scouring Tripadvisor to see which are the town's best rated restaurants.

On its website, diners are able to leave reviews to say whether their meal was excellent, very good, average, poor or terrible.

And it’s not just the quality of the food that is up for review, as many take pleasure in rating the level of service and atmosphere.

The scores and the number of reviews are then taken into account to rank the restaurants.

So here, in reverse order, are the top nine Uxbridge restaurants according to Tripadvisor, at the time of writing.

9. Curry Culture

This Rockingham Road eatery serves up some slightly less well-known Indian dishes and has a 4.5-star rating from notoriously picky Tripadvisor critics.

Near the edge of the the town centre it is well worth a visit for local curry lovers.

The most recent review states: "Every dish was distinctive, delicious and well seasoned and spiced."

The Tandoori Mixed Grill has plenty of reviewers raving, but the curry seems to have won over even more fans.

Particular mention has been made of the Kori Gassi, a Mangalorean chicken curry cooked with coconut and spices and not often found on menus at Indian restaurants in the UK.

8. Nabrasa

Officially called "Nabrasa Brazillian Dining Experience" and nestled around the corner from the High Street in Bakers Road, this restaurant is far from ordinary.

In the Brazilian churrasco style (term referring to beef or grilled meat), diners have a red and green paddle signifying whether or not they want more meat.

Servers armed with skewers of tender grilled meats then slice off chunks for customers who pay a flat fee for all you can eat.

There's also a vegetable buffet if you need a break from all that meat. However, the cinnamon pineapple is probably the most popular dish here, and it's a dessert!

One reviewer had this to say: "Can honestly say the food is awesome. A lot of variations of meat and chicken, but the cinnamon pineapple is the star of the show.

"Whoever came up with the idea of combining these two flavours needs a medal.

7. Nonna Rosa

An Uxbridge institution and favoured hangout of Uxbridge MP and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, this Italian restaurant has many fans who keep returning to sample the delights.

Closed for refurbishment until May, this High Street restaurant is a must visit when it is open again.

A recent reviewer had this to day about the restaurant: "I would say from my experience, this is the best, most consistently high standard restaurant in Uxbridge and it’s reasonably priced too."

Make sure to check the specials board before you order, but if you're looking for some fan favourites, try the "perfectly cooked" lamb cutlets or try the mozzarella dough balls.

6. The Old Orchard

Situated in Park Lane, Harefield, this gastropub is clearly doing something right.

Particularly singled out for praise were the atmosphere, weekend lunches and Sunday roasts.

While some reviewers fell in love with the grub, many were awe-struck by the views across the lake. Remember we are still in London, just!

A reviewer summed it up well with this: "This restaurant is situated in a great area with fantastic food, plenty of outdoor seating for a summers day.

"And brilliant food with a large array of alcoholic beverages to choose from."

5. Bar Italia

From the people who brought you Nonna Rosa, this is another High Street institution you must visit.

So much so, that it is even home to a detailed, scale lego model of Uxbridge High Street constructed by their in-house tune spinner AshleyJ DJ.

Particularly popular with group bookings for Christmas parties to hen do's, the cocktail bar and restaurant serves up delicious freshly made pizzas, according to reviewers.

To enhance your experience, visit during happy hour for two-for-one cocktails from 5pm to 8pm on weekdays and 12pm to 5pm on weekends, and if your extra savvy, visit on a Sunday or Thursday to combine that deal with the two-for-one pizzas deal.

An excited, or perhaps satisfied, customer wrote: "The pizza!!!!!!' Far better than the Italian restaurants down the road! Thin, crispy, delicious. The menu isn't extensive but the food we did have was excellent."

4. Popiandy's

Nothing makes us Brits more happy than a reliable, tasty café.

Whether it's the breakfast, or the light bites, visitors to Popiandy's in the Pavilion have said it is "clean, busy and [serves] great food".

Another winner is how fast the food seems to be served, a success with people nipping in for a quick lunch.

The thing about this place is, it is no nonsense, so here is a no nonsense review from TripAdvisor: "I have never found anything wrong with Popiandys, never.

"The staff are friendly, helpful, caring and understanding. The food is always spot on, with a lovely variety and cooked to order. I can only highly recommend here."

3. Bella Italia

Chain restaurants are an endangered breed, with Jamie's Italian, Strada, Prezzo and Byron all closing branches this year.

However in Uxbridge, Bella Italia has found some real fans, earning it a very tidy third place in a competitive category.

Unsurprisingly Pizza is high up on the list of things reviewers are raving about.

A unique feature of the TripAdvisor ratings for this restaurant, is how many people mention the service from the waiting staff.

Many reviewers love the food but say they keep returning for the fantastic service.

A loyal customer had this to say: "I eat at Bella Italia a lot and I've always had good experiences. There's a nice relaxed atmosphere and the food is always good.

"The staff are also really friendly, especially Giancarlo who is always so helpful and kind."

2. Martin's Place

A small but "excellent" restaurant, Martin's Place wins over visitors to the little French bistro with its wonderful menu.

From deep fried Camembert to great sized steaks, it has been highly recommended by visitors for the "excellent service and good quality food" - with some customers getting to meet the chef.

Set in a cute, vintage-fronted building on Uxbridge's fashionable Windsor Street, this restaurant has been getting top reviews for years.

Just 7 of the 174 reviews on TripAdvisor are less than "average", while 128 people rated Martin's Place as "excellent".

If you're skeptical, here's what one customer has to say: "Amazing. The excellent reviews are all true . Literally could not fault a thing. Very relaxing homely atmostphere. We were instantly relaxed.

"The flavour in the marinesque sauce is to die for. Best restaurant in Uxbridge for sure."

1. Javitri

The Asian fusion restaurant Javitri won the admiration of Uxbridge's foodies, who said it "never fails to disappoint".

Some even recommended it for an alternative Sunday lunch, with "great food at very reasonable prices".

Uxbridge High Street has plenty of great places to eat, but what makes Javitri stand out is the basics. They serve extremely fresh food, with top waiting staff in a nice envronment. Another often used word in reviews is "consistent", with lots of fans returning and not being disappointed.

Summing it up, a reviewer said: "The food is well priced, the quantity well-proportioned and is ever tasty. There is no question of quality food here which only compliments the lovely atmosphere that this location provides whilst dining.

"I will be sure to return here and look forward to another guaranteed evening of fun and splendour. I whole-heartedly recommend!"

