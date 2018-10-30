Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As more Londoners turn vegetarian than ever a meat buffet isn't going to be on everyone's list.

But if slow-cooked joints and lashings of gravy are your thing then there's an abundance of carveries serving succulent chicken, turkey, beef, gammon and lamb with all the trimmings.

You can pile your plate high with Yorkshire puds, roasties and veg and your roast meat of choice will be carved straight off the bone in front of you.

From silver tray service to sit down Sunday roasts, these are 20 of London's unmissable carveries.

1. Strand Carvery and Grill, Westminster

Strand Palace Hotel, 372 Strand, London WC2R 0JJ

This central London carvery is located in Westminster's Strand Palace Hotel and serves traditional British roasts in an upmarket setting.

Sirloin steaks, prawns and salmon are on the menu, as well as succulent roast chicken. The Strand carvery sources its 21-day aged ‘Southern Gold’ beef and other meats from farms within a 30 mile radius.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 12pm - 2pm and 5pm-10pm

Sunday: 12pm to 10pm

Book a table: 020 7379 4737

For more information, visit the carvery's website here.

2. The Carvery at 86, Westminster

86 St James's St, St. James's, London SW1A 1DR

Dine like a Freemason at this Westminster carvery which is located in the UK Freemasons headquarters: Mark Mason Hall.

It's open to the public and serves honey roast gammon, rib of beef and roast pork loin along with sides brought to your table on a dessert trolley.

Fish and vegetarian options are also available. Diners must stick to the smart casual dress code, so if you wear jeans, shorts, trainers or t-shirts - you won't be allowed in.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 12pm to 1.30pm

Book a table: 020 7747 1185

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

3. Simpson's in the Strand, Westminster

100 Strand, London, WC2R 0EW

Simpson's in the Strand is one of London's oldest restaurants and has been proudly serving cuts of meat since 1828.

You can tuck into a roast in its wood-panelled dining room from the comfort of a leather-bound chair.

Apron-clad waiters will serve you table side, and carve your meat right in front of your eyes. Lobster, steak, cheek and calves' liver are also on the menu.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 12pm to 2.30pm and 5pm to 11pm

Saturday: 12pm to 11pm

Sunday: 12pm to 8pm

Book a table: 020 7420 2111

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

4. Saracen's Carvery, Westminster

56 Guilford St, Bloomsbury, London WC1N 1DD

Saracen's is another carvery right in the heart of London. It's located in The President Hotel and its white table-clothed dining room is open to the public as well as guests. It has a pre-theatre carver menu as well as classic roasts.

Sirloin beef, roast leg of lamb and roast pork loin are all served with roast potatoes, fresh market vegetables and meat gravy.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 5.30pm to 9.30pm

Book a table: 020 7837 8844

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

5. The White Hart Pub & Carvery Steakhouse

2 Eltham High St, London SE9 1DA

Eltham's White Hart Pub & Carvery Steakhouse is a world apart from the fine-dining carveries dotted about the Strand.

This cosy south east London pub puts on heart-warming roasts and homemade pies which customers can help themselves to from a buffet.

Opening hours

Sunday to Monday: 12pm to 10.30pm

Tuesday to Saturday: 12pm to 12am

Book a table: 020 8850 1562

For more information, see TripAdvisor reviews of the carvery here.

6. Toby Carvery Park Place

54 Commonside W, Mitcham, CR4 4HB

Toby Carvery is a chain which claims to be the "home of the roast" and serves great British roasts at unbeatable prices.

Diners at all its branches can help themselves to a feast of slow-cooked meats served in a buffet style. As well as slow-cooked meats include the trimmings include with gravy, crispy potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and unlimited veg.

The Mitcham branch is in a beautiful Georgian house right on Canons Recreation Ground making it perfect for a leg stretch after a hearty meal.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 8am - 11pm

Book a table: 020 8646 0028

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

7. Toby Carvery Whitewebbs House, Enfield

Whitewebbs Ln, Enfield EN2 9HH

Believe it or not, Toby Carvery's Enfield branch is in a 16th century mansion where the Gun Powder plot was said to have been hatched.

So diners can sit down to a roast gammon, lamb, beef or chicken dinner in truly historic settings.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 8am to 10pm

Book a table: 020 8363 0542

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

8. Watermill Restaurant and Grill, Wimbledon

Watermill restaurant and grill is based the stunning Historic Merton Abbey Mills building. It puts on a carvery menu every Sunday with roast beef, pork or turkey and sides, including honey roast carrots and cauliflower cheese - all available for under a tenner.

Book a table: 020 8542 1236

Opening hours

Sunday: 12pm to 7pm

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

9. The Princess Alice, Thamesmead

2a Battery Rd, London SE28 0JS

The Princess Alice is an unassuming pub that serves a cracking roast buffet. Diners can enjoy unlimited sides with their slow-cooked meat of choice every day of the week.

Opening hours

Monday: 11.30 to 11pm

Tuesday to Saturday: 11.30am to 11.30pm

Sunday: 11.30am to 10.30pm

Book a table: 020 8542 1236

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

10. Mylett Arms, Greenford

Western Avenue, Greenford, UB6 8TE

Greenford's Greene King pub runs a carvery every day so you don't have to wait until Sunday to enjoy a roast. There are three types of hand-carved meat to enjoy and you can add an extra Yorkie or pigs in blankets for a £1.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 7am to 11pm

Book a table: 02089 974624

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

11. Blacklock Soho

24 Great Windmill St, Soho, London W1D 7LG

Blacklock Soho serves sizzling meat off silver trolleys with are brought to your table and a stonking Sunday Roast.

It's more of a fine dining experience than a classic Sunday carvery, for meat lovers it's a must. From lamb rump to beef off the bone and smoked bacon chop there's a mouth-watering selection of slow roasted meats to enjoy.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 11pm

Saturday: 12pm to 11pm

Sunday:

Book a table: 020 3441 6996

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

12. Toby Carvery Woodfood

Woodford's Toby Carvery is in a renovated mock Tudor home just off the A1400. It puts on the same high-quality roast buffet as other branches with cooked breakfasts and tasty specials also available.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 8am to 10pm

Book a table: 020 8551 3848

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

13. Ganley's Irish Bar, Morden

43-47 London Rd, Morden SM4 5HP

This traditional Irish boozer puts on a carvery every Sunday. Wash down a generous plates of mash, roast meat, gravy and carrots with a tasty pint of Guiness.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 11am to 11pm

Saturday: 11am to 1am

Sunday: 12pm to 12am

Book a table: 020 8685 0481

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

14. Toby Carvery Crown, Bromley

Nestled between two Bromley parks the neighbourhood's Toby Carvery branch is ideal for those who've worked up an appetite out on a Sunday walk. You can tuck into slow roast lamb, pork or Turkey with plenty of options for children too.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 8am to 10pm

Book a table: 020 8460 1472

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

15. Toby Carvery, Enfield

Enfiled's branch of Toby Carvery is right next to the town's football club making it a great place to head after watching a match or a kick around with mates. You can feast on roasties, potatoes and roast meat galore, all at a very reasonable price.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 8am to 10pm

Book a table: 020 8367 4290

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

16. Hawksmoor Seven Dials, Covent Garden

11 Langley St, London WC2H 9JG

This famous steak house also serves a succulent selection of meats off the bone. Large joints of meat are roasted over a a large open fire on Sundays before being sliced off the bone and dished up to diners' delight.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 12pm - 12am

Saturday: 12pm to 12.30am

Sunday: 12pm to 9.30pm

Book a table: 020 7420 9390

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

17. The Pig and Butcher

80 Liverpool Rd, London N1 0QD

The Pig and Butcher breathes new life into old fashioned carvery dining.

Its Sunday menu will set you back around £20 a head but its slow cooked pulled pork shoulder, roasted leg of lamb and roasted dry aged Hereford Sirloin are all butchered on site.

All the roasts are served with a Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, creamed leeks and vegetables.

Opening hours

Monday to Wednesday: 5pm–11pm

Thursday: 5pm–12am

Friday & Saturday: 12pm–12am

Sunday: 12pm–9pm

Book a table: 020 7226 8304

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

18. Queen Elizabeth, Chingford

95 Forest Side, London E4 6BA

You can tuck into a three-course Sunday lunch for under a tenner at this Chinford pub. Diners at the Queen Elizabeth can pick from hand-carved roast rump of beef, half a roast British chicken or stuffed loin of pork and if you can't decide then you can have a slice of each.

All roasts come with roasties, honey-glazed roast parsnips, carrots, seasonal greens, Yorkshire puddings and plenty of gravy.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 11.30am to 11pm

Saturday: 10am to 11.30pm

Sunday: 10am to 10.30pm

Book a table: 020 8529 1160

For more information visit the carvery's website here.

19. The New Inn, Ealing

This popular Ealing pub is famous for its Sunday carvery. From 12pm on Sundays eager diners can enjoy a selection of five roast meats which come with fresh vegetables and all the trimmings.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 11am to 11.30pm

Friday to Saturday: 11am to 12am

Sunday: 11am to 11pm

Book a table: 020 8840 4179

For more information on the carvery visit their website here.

20. The Water's Edge Stonehouse, Ruislip

Reservoir Rd, Ruislip, HA4 7TY

With views over Ruislip Lido, The Water's Edge Stonehouse is a great place to round-off a weekend. It serves succulent roast seven days and has a choice of carvery portion sizes as well as a vegetarian option.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 9am to 11pm

Friday to Sunday: 8am to 11pm

Book a table: 01895 625241

For more information visit the carvery's website here.