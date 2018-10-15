Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sundays in London are good for a few things; lie-ins, lazy walks, roast dinners and markets. Whether you fancy a snack, need to pick up meat and veg for your Sunday lunch or want to snap up a bargain at a bustling bric-a-brac sale, there's a Sunday market out there to fulfill your needs.

Farmers' markets, flower markets and flea markets; why not spend the last day of your weekend out perusing some of the finest fare London has to offer?

1. Victoria Park Market, Hackney

56-57 Gore Rd, London E9 7HN

This bustling Sunday farmers' market sets up in east London's popular Victoria Park. From top notch street food to artisan cakes, vegan treats and fresh fruit and veg there's tons to tickle your taste buds at Victoria Park Market. It gets packed out with hip parents wielding prams and pampered pooches around midday. Arrive early to avoid long queues for coffee.

Sunday opening hours

10am to 4pm

How to get there by Tube bus and bike

Nearest Tube: Bethnal Green (Central Line) - a 10 minute walk from Victoria Park, Cambridge Heath Station (Overground) is the closest train to the park.

Buses: 277, 425 both stop near Victoria Park, plan your journey on TfL's website here.

There are public bike racks in nearby Victoria Park Village and Santander Cycle docks by Bethnal Green Underground station.

For more information visit the market's website here.

2. Brixton Farmers' Market, Brixton

Brixton Station Rd, Brixton, London SW9 8PB

Brixton Farmer's Market is held in Brixton Station Road every Sunday. It pulls in foodies from across south London with succulent free range burgers straight off the grill, organic fruit and veg and tasty falafel wraps among other delicious treats. It serves up scrumptious comfort food for for those feeling a little worse for wear first thing on a Sunday.

Sunday opening hours: 9.30am to 2pm

How to get there by Tube, bus and bike

Nearest Tube station: Brixton (Victoria Line)

Buses to Brixton: P4, P5, 2, 3, 35, 36, 37, 45, 59, 109, 118, 133, 159, 196, 250, 322, 333, 345, 415, 432, 689 or the 690

By bike: There's a Santander Cycle docking station a 10 minute walk from the market in Saltoun Road. There are public bike racks on Brixton Hill at the junctions with Arodene Road and Saviour's Road.

Plan your journey on TfL's website here.

For more information visit market's website here.

3. Southbank Centre Food Market, The Southbank

Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX

This food market is perfect for those peckish after a Sunday stroll along the Thames. It's sandwiched between Waterloo Station and the Southbank Centre and serves some of the best street food in town. From freshly made Indian dosas to flavour-packed salad boxes and scrumptious burgers there's something for every taste.

Sunday opening hours: 12pm to 6pm

How to get there by Tube, bus and bike

By Tube: Waterloo Station (Jubilee, North, and Bakerloo Line) and Embankment (Circle and District are both nearby.

By bike: Make use of Waterloo Station's spacious bike racks and park up there before strolling down to the market.

Plan your journey on TfL's website here.

For more information visit market's website here.

4. Columbia Road Flower Market, Hoxton

Columbia Rd, London E2 7RG

Between Bethnal Green and Old Street is the florally famous Columbia Road where you can pick up a fine bunch of pale pink roses, huge leafy plants and deep green foliage to transform your home into an exotic paradise.

The busy strip get packed out with flower sellers every weekend and is lined with cute independent shops and pubs adorned with hanging plants and pots.

Sunday opening hours: 9am to 4pm

How to get there by Tube, bus and bike

Nearest Tube stations: Old Street (Northern Line) and Bethnal Green (Central Line)

Buses to Shoreditch High Street: 135, 149, 242, 26, 35, 47, 48, 67, 78

Buses to Bethnal Green Road: 8, 388

Buses to Hackney Road: 26, 48, 55

Bike: There are Santander Cycle docking stations at the top of Columbia Road and bike racks nearby.

Plan your journey on TfL's website here.

For more information visit market's website here.

5. Petticoat Lane Market , The City

Wentworth St, London E1 7TB

Petticoat Lane Market was once at the centre of London's rag trade and it still sells men and women's fashion to this day. Despite being renamed Middlesex Street by the prudish Victorians, textiles continued to be sold there. On Sundays, hundreds of stalls touting clothing, leather goods and fabric fill up Middlesex Street, Cobb Street, Leyden Street, New Goulston Street, Old Castle Street, Strype Street, Toynbee Street, Goulston Street and Wentworth Street.

Sunday opening hours: 9am-2pm

How to get there by Tube, bus and bike

Nearest Tube: Liverpool Street Station (Central, Metropolitan, Circle, Hammersmith & City Lines and running National Rail Services) a five-minute walk from the market.

Aldgate East Station (Zone 1, District, Hammersmith & City Lines) - 6 minutes

Aldgate Station (Zone 1, Metropolitan and Circle Lines) - 5 minutes

Buses: 8, 26, 42, 78, 135, 205, 242, 388

By bike: There are Santander Cycle docking stations in Commercial Road and Aldgate High Street. There are public bike racks in Wentworth Street.

Plan your journey on TfL's website here.

For more information on the market visit here.

6. Sunday Upmarket, Brick Lane

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL

Brick Lane's many vintage shops, bars and cafés draw hipsters, tourists and late night revellers after a cheap bagel in equal measures. It's Sunday Upmarket packs out with more than 140 creative traders selling everything from fashion, accessories and interior design to art, food and music.

Sunday opening hours

9am-2pm

How to get there by Tube, bus and bike

Nearest Tube: Liverpool Street (Central, Metropolitan, Circle, Hammersmith & City Lines and running National Rail Services) - 10 minute walk from market.

Shoreditch High Street Station (Overground Line) - 5 minute walk

Aldgate East station (District, Hammersmith & City Lines) - 10 minute walk

Old Street Station (Northern Line) - 15 minute walk

Buses: 8, 55, 242, 26, 48, 57, 388, 35, 47, 78, 149, 243 all stop a short distance from Brick Lane.

There are Santander Cycle docks in Chesire Street and public bike racks in Wheeler Street.

Plan your journey on TfL's website here.

For more information visit the market's website here.

7. Jubilee Market

1 Tavistock Court, London WC2E 8BD

One of London's oldest market's the Jubilee Market sits in the heart of London's West End in Covent Garden. It's under the cover of Covent Garden's hall and stays open whatever the weather. It has an eclectic array of arts and crafts stall selling every from handmade jewellery to clothing.

Sunday opening hours

10am - 6pm

How to get there by Tube, bus and bike

Nearest Tube: Covent Garden (Piccadilly Line)

Buses: 77, 87, 196, 452

There are Santander Cycle docking stations in Southampton Street and Tavistock Street and public bike racks in Floral Street.

Plan your journey on TfL's website here.

For more information visit the market's website here.

8. Old Spitalfields Market, Shoreditch

16 Horner Square, London E1 6EW

Goods have been peddled at this historic East End market for centuries and its thriving to this day. As well hundreds of stalls selling arts, crafts, antiques and clothing, permanent restaurants surround the market square. It runs its daily market seven days a week and is as bustling as ever on a Sunday.

Sunday opening hours

Sunday: 10am-5pm

How to get there by Tube, bus and bike

Liverpool Street Station (Zone 1, Central, Metropolitan, Circle, Hammersmith & City Lines and running National Rail Services) - 5 minute walk

Nearest Tube: Shoreditch High Street Station (Overground Line) - 7 minute walk

Aldgate East Station District and Hammersmith & City Lines) - 8 minute walk

Moorgate Station (Zone 1, Northern Line and National Rail) - 14 minute walk

Old Street Station (Zone 1, Northern Line and National Rail) - 16 minute walk

Buses: 8, 26, 35, 48, 78, 135, 149, 205 242, 388.

There are public bike racks in Fournier Street and Santander Cycle Docks in Chesire Street.

Plan your journey on TfL's website here.

For more information visit the market's website here.

9. Marylebone Farmers' Market, Marylebone

Cramer Street Car Park, Marylebone, London W1U 4EW

This street market has more than 40 stalls selling seasonal fruit and vegetables as well as poultry and meat. You can find everything from fresh asparagus to free range sausages and artisan loaves in the centre of Marylebone every Sunday.

Sunday opening hours

10am - 2pm

How to get there by Tube, bus and bike

Nearest Tube: Marylebone (Bakerloo Line)

Buses: 2, 13, 30, 74, 189, 274

There are public bike racks in Marylebone High Street and Santander Cycle Docks in New Cavendish Street.

Plan your journey on TfL's website here.

For more information visit the market's website here.

10. Herne Hill Farmers' Market

Railton Rd, Herne Hill, London SE24 0JN

A stone's throw away from south London's stunning Brockwell Park, Herne Hill's Sunday Market is the perfect pit stop after a Sunday afternoon stroll. Stalls fill out Herne Hill's station square selling homemade cakes, fresh juices and an array of eye-catching arts and crafts.

Sunday opening hours

10am - 4pm

How to get there by Tube, bus and bike

Nearest Tube: Brixton (Victoria Line), Hearne Hill (National Rail Services)

Buses: 3, 37, 196, 201, 322, 690

There are public bike racks in Milkwood Road, the nearest Santander Cycle dock is by Brixton Station (a 20 minute walk away).

Plan your journey on TfL's website here.

For more information visit the market's website here.

11. Greenwich Vintage Market

2 Greenwich Church St, London SE10 9BQ

Greenwich's Vintage Market is a hop, skip and jump from Greenwich Park and is ideal for shopaholics keen to nab a bargain following a scenic stroll. Retro furniture, quaint cocktail dresses and old-fashioned crockery are all for sale at this mega secondhand market.

Sunday opening hours

8am to 6pm

How to get there by Tube, bus and bike

Nearest Tube: Greenwich (DLR)

Buses: 434, 180, 199, 386, 177

There are public bike racks by Greenwich Station , the nearest Santander Cycle docks are across the river on the Isle of Dogs.

Plan your journey on TfL's website here.

For more information visit the market's website here.

12. Alexandra Palace Farmers' Market, Hornsey

Alexandra Palace Way, London N8 7FW

This buzzing north London market is nestled in a leafy avenue in Alexandra Palace Park. More than 40 stalls selling fresh fruit and veg, flowers and organic meat and cheeses set up there every weekend. The market draws more than 3,000 visitors most Sundays and is a must-visit for all north Londoners.

Sunday opening hours

10am - 3pm

How to get there by Tube, bus and bike

Nearest Tube: Hornsey station (National Rail Services)

Buses: 91, 41

There are public bike racks off Alexandra Palace Way, there are no Santander Cycle docks nearby.

Plan your journey on TfL's website here.

For more information visit the market's website here.

13. Walthamstow Farmers' Market

Walthamstow, London E17 7BH

Every Sunday the top of Walthamstow High Street fills with stalls selling fresh produce. Organic meat and poultry, in-season veg, fresh pasta and locally-sourced honey are just some of the treats on offer here. Grab a freshly made breakfast roll by the town square before meandering up the High Street to check out the other stalls.

Sunday opening hours

10am to 2pm

How to get there by Tube, bus and bike

Nearest Tube: Walthamstow Central (Victoria Line and Overground).

Buses: W11, W15

There are public bike racks by Walthamstow Central station, there are no Santander Cycle docks nearby.

Plan your journey on TfL's website here.

For more information visit the market's website here.