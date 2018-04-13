The video will start in 8 Cancel

London is finally set for some warmer weather, as we look forward to potentially breaking through the 20C barrier next week.

To celebrate, we've rounded up the very best pubs around west London which have lovely gardens or riverside views.

London boasts some of the best pubs and restaurants in the country to while away the hours, so take your pick from the following.

If you want to tell us about your favourite watering hole for a sunny spring day, drop us an email to tms-digitalmedia@trinitymirror.com.

The Windsor Castle

A heated outdoor area with al-fresco dining and drinking, there's no need to go inside if the weather turns a little cold! It boasts a quaint secret garden well worth a visit.

A reviewer on an independent website said: "The pub is quite old, lovely sloping floors, little doors to other bars and a lovely garden to sit in, it has a great atmosphere."

The Windsor Castle, 114 Campden Hill Road, Kensington, W8 7AR - 020 7243 8797

The Blue Anchor

A family-run riverside pub with a beautiful view of the Thames. The pub has a relaxed feel and lovely indoor and outdoor spots with plenty of sunny photo opportunities.

The Blue Anchor, 13 Lower Mall, Hammersmith, W6 9DJ - 020 87485774

The Ship

A little out-of-the-way for some, but the amazing views of the Thames are worth the journey. Perfect for long, lazy days, this pub has outdoor seating and heated booths for if it starts to get chilly in the evening.

Live music on Sundays make this a must-go for the weekend.

The Ship, 41 Jews Row, Wandsworth, SW18 1TB - 020 8870 9667

Garden Bar and Grill

With a thatched bar and sizzling barbecue, The Garden Bar is a leafy hidden gem in the heart of Notting Hill.

A reviewer said: "Without doubt the most beautiful garden in central London."

Garden Bar and Grill, 41 Bramley Road, Notting Hill, W10 6SZ - 020 7229 1111

The Eagle

A traditional gastro pub with a beautiful garden filled with beanbags, deck chairs, bunting and even beach huts!

Brilliant to take the children to as they'll love running around and playing games in the garden, while you sit down and enjoy the sunny scenery with a pint.

The Eagle, 215 Askew Road, Shepherd's Bush, W12 9AZ - 020 8746 0046

Bluebird

A popular haunt of the Made in Chelsea crew, Bluebird also has a lovely garden to relax in.

Serving modern European cuisine, the restaurant is perfect for a sit-down meal, or just pop in for an afternoon tea in the sunshine for a perfect summer day activity.

For more places you're likely to bump into the Made in Chelsea cast, see here.

Bluebird, 350 King's Road, Chelsea, SW3 5UU - 020 7559 1000

(Image: Jason Shillingford)

The Crabtree

Right on the edge of the water and overshadowed by willow trees, The Crabtree is one to visit for lovely views in the sunshine. A brilliant place for children, with lots of room to run around and play.

The Crabtree, Rainville Road, Fulham, W6 9HA - 020 7385 3929

The River Café

An authentic Italian restaurant with outdoor seating and a view of the Thames. The perfect place to go if you'd like a sit-down meal and a low-key weekend of al-fresco dining.

The River Café, Thames Wharf, Rainville Road, Hammersmith, W6 9HA - 020 7386 4200

The Drayton Court

A beautiful, Gothic-style hotel with an enormous, leafy garden perfect for an outdoor lunch or beer when the weather's warm.

A reviewer for an independent website said: "It is family friendly with space for kids. They have a huge garden with big trees there which makes you feel like you are not in the middle of West Ealing."

The Drayton Court, 2 The Avenue, Ealing, W13 8PH - 020 8997 1019

The City Barge

With history dating back to the 1300s, this riverside pub is the perfect place to visit for a pint, good food, and to watch the world go by. Brilliant, traditional food and a beautiful view.

The Beatles even ordered lager and limes here in Help - so if that's not a reason to visit, we don't know what is!

The City Barge, 27 Strand on the Green, Chiswick, W4 3PH - 020 8994 2148

The Ram

Traditional pub with a large riverside garden, offering cask ales and British food, plus live music.

A reviewer for TripAdvisor said: "This lovely pub is situated on the Kingston riverside, and with its outdoor seating, I imagine that summer afternoons here must be incredibly pleasant."

The Ram, 34 High Street, Kingston, KT1 1HL - 020 8546 4518

The Magic Garden

Relaxed, colourful, garden, lit with fairy-lights, cocktail lounge and comfort food diner, staging live music.

Set in a gorgeous location right by Battersea Park, this pub garden is a must-visit for nature lovers.

The Magic Garden, 231 Battersea Park Road, Battersea, SW11 4LG - 020 7622 4844