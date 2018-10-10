Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

£20 won't get you far in London, not once you've factored in travel let alone food and drink too. But there are still a few places you can eat on the cheap in one of the world's most expensive cities.

You don't have to look far to find places selling fairly priced takeaway food in the capital. With chicken shops and big brand cafés like Pret and Costa dominating most London High Streets, grabbing a bite on the go isn't an issue.

But if you're hankering for something more than a sandwich, prices can rise to eye-watering levels, which is why we've put together a guide on London restaurants where you can sit down and have a meal for under £20.

From a French brasserie to a former south London squat, these 11 London spots serve delicious meals which won't burn a hole in your pocket.

11. Café Sou - St Paul's

27 Poultry, EC2R 8AJ

This Parisian-style café is located on the Bank of England's doorstep and has two-course lunch and dinner options for under £20. A quiche and salad for lunch will set you back around £9 while you can enjoy a selection of charcuterie, cheeses and stuffed baguettes for dinner for around £15.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 6am to 10pm

Saturday to Sunday: Closed

See the menu here

Book a table: 020 3828 2002

10. City Càphê - City of London

17 Ironmonger Lane, EC2V 8EY

City Càphê serves delectable Vietnamese street food at very reasonable prices. You can treat yourself to two courses of noodle soups, Vietnamese baguettes, rice salads and spring rolls for £14 or less.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 11.30am to 4.30pm

Saturday to Sunday: Closed

See the menu here

9. Padella - London Bridge

6 Southwark Street, SE1 1TQ

Padella's freshly-made pasta is so popular you'll often find a queue snaking out from its door up towards London Bridge. It's perfect for people looking for a mouth-watering carb fix at a reasonable price. Diners can expect to pay around £13 for a starter and main.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 3.45pm and 5pm to 10pm

Sunday: 12pm to 3.45pm and 5pm to 9pm

See the menu here

Not possible to book a table. It is first come first served and in the evening, once the restaurant is full, there is a waiting list. Just pop by, leave your details and you will get a text when your table is ready.

8. Pizza Union - Spitalfields

25 Sandy's Row, E1 7HW

Spitalfields Market's Pizza Union is another cheap place to eat. This straight up Italian's thin and crispy pizzas cost as little as £4 a pop with salads and sides from £2.50.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 11am to late

See the menu here

Book a table: 020 7247 5116

7. Tonkotsu Bankside - South Bank

4 Canvey Street, SE1 9AN

This Ramen restaurant serves delicious bowls of heartwarming noodles right by the River Thames. Diners can enjoy bowls of Ramen from £10, salads from £9.50 and starters and desserts from around £5.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 11.30am to 10.30pm

Friday: 11.30am to 11pm

Saturday to Sunday: 11.30am to 9.30pm

See the menu here

Book a table: 020 7928 2228

6. ICCO - Fitzrovia

46 Goodge St, W1T 4LU

A short walk from University College London (UCL) ICCO's pizza joint is usually packed with students. It's no frills decor means it might not be the best place for a romantic evening meal but it serves quick, cheap and delicious pizza. The most you'll pay for a pizza here is £7.20.

Opening hours

Monday to Wednesday: 7am to 11pm

Thursday: 7am to 11.30pm

Friday: 7am to 1am

Saturday to Sunday: 8am to 11pm

See the menu here

Book a table: 0207 580 9688

5. Bonnington Cafe - Vauxhall

11 Vauxhall Grove, SW8 1TD

This former south London squat is now a stellar vegetarian restaurant, offering some of the best grub in Vauxhall. Starters cost up to £4 and mains are all £9.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 5pm and 6.30pm to 11pm

See the menu here

Book a table here

4. Dosa n Chutny - Tooting

68 Tooting High Street, SW17 0RND

Dosa n Chutny serves top notch Indian crepes at decent prices. You can get your fill of sweet and savoury Dosas for less than £20 at this South Indian and Sri Lankan restaurant.

Opening hours

Sunday to Thursday: 11am to 10.30pm

Friday to Saturday: 11am to 11pm

See the menu here

Book a table: 020 8767 9200

3. Mien Tay - Shoreditch

122 Kingsland Road, E2 8DP

While Shoreditch's Kingsland Road is packed full of Vietnamese eateries Mien Tay is undoubtedly one of the cheapest spots to eat. It serves authentic Vietnamese dishes for around £7 to £10 a plate.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 11pm

Sunday: 12pm to 10.30pm

See the menu here

Book a table: 0207 739 3841

2. E Pellicci's - Bethnal Green

332 Bethnal Green Road, E2 0AG

This family-run gaff on Bethnal Green Road has been around since 1900 and dishes up great value grub to this day. Whether you're after an all-day breakfast or classic pie and mash a meal here won't cost you much more than a tenner.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 7am to 4pm

Sunday: Closed

See the menu here

Book a table: 0207 7394873

1. Brasserie Zédel - Soho

20 Sherwood Street, W1F 7ED

Brasserie Zédel's art deco interior let's you dine in style without breaking the bank. You can enjoy a three-course meal at this French brasserie, in the heart of Piccadilly, for as little as £13.75.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 11.30am to 12am

Sunday: 11.30am to 11pm

See the menu here

Book a table: 020 7734 4888