Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ealing. It's home to an unexplained horse statue, the North Korean Embassy and 11 absolutely fantastic pubs.

Ealing Broadway , Acton and Southall are packed with some great pubs for a drink, with a spectacular range for ale drinkers, cider lovers and cocktail sippers.

If you're tired of your regular or new to Ealing the sheer number of pubs can be overwhelming.

In no particular order, getwestlondon has listed some of our absolytely favourite places in the borough for a tipple.

1. The North Star, Ealing Broadway

With a craft cider fest, and an excellent range of ales, this vibrant little spot has a great atmosphere.

Although an older building, it's the range available which spoil people who visit The North Star , coupled with the crowd.

2. The Draper's Arms, Ealing High Street

Not only do they have a brilliant choice of beers, but the pub is a friendly, relaxed spot to meet on the High Street.

Plus, The Draper's Arms was formally a Victorian clothing factory and is steeped in history - and we all love a little pub trivia whilst getting our pints in.

3. The Castle Inn, South Ealing

In the heart of the area, the Castle Inn is your traditional English pub, and we love it for that reason.

It's a good little spot with an outdoor area which was one of the 2015 Ealing in Bloom winners, but we're particularly pleased with the lagers, stouts and ale variety.

4. The Duke of Kent, Scotch Common

A reliable Fullers pub, the Duke of Kent is a sturdy go-to should you happen to be in and around one end of Pitshanger Lane.

There's a large variety of ciders, beers and ales and for those who need to keep one eye on the little ones, an outdoor play area too.

5. The Prince of Wales, Southall

Voted by Southall residents as their favourite spot, the Prince of Wales was refurbished around two years ago and has continued to be a staple in the area.

The good selection of beers make a great pair with their traditional Indian food, both of which have been highly recommended.

6. The Red Lion, Ealing

The Red Lion was featured in the Good Beer Guide and we can see why. It's reasonably priced for the city and a good choice on offer.

The Red Lion was also awarded the local Campaign for Real Ale's pub of the year prize five years running, which indicates to us that it's not just getwestlondon who think it's well worth a visit.

7. The Star and Anchor, West Ealing

The Star and Anchor has a much more upmarket feel and if you're interested in somewhere with more of a bar vibe, this could be your place to earmark.

What we love about this place is their gin menu and whether you're after something delicate or a little more sharp, there will be a drink to satisfy your tastebuds.

8. The George and Dragon, Acton

A beautiful mixture of old an new, the George and Dragon has stuck to its historical routes whilst also creating a slick brewery feel for visitors.

There are beer infused bar snacks to accompany all kinds of beer available at this High Street water hole.

Little fact: This place produces 1200 litres of cask and kegged beer per brew and is one of west London's biggest brewpubs.

9. The Rose and Crown, South Ealing

This cosy pub has been deemed "Ealing's hidden gem" and the regulars here feel like they've found the borough's best pub.

With a superb wine selection, the Rose and Crown has a garden, free wifi and all the little perks which make a place just that bit more wonderful.

10. The Haven Arms, Ealing Broadway

Another traditional pub which is one for wine and beer drinkers alike, the choice at the Haven Arms has been noted by the borough's regular visitors and residents.

Every night is a different theme too, and with Poker Night, Steak Night and Burger and Pie Thursday, there will be something for everyone across the week.

11. The Grosvenor, Hanwell

A jaw dropping selection of red, white and sparkling wine, The Grosvenor is a great spot in Hanwell to go for drinks.

With wine from Chile, Australia, South Africa, France, Italy and more, connoisseurs can enjoy an evening sampling some of the finest in Ealing.

Where have we missed out in Ealing? Let us know in the comments below and we can expand our list with your recommendations