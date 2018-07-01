Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Southall has earned the nickname Little India so it’s no wonder it has an amazing array of curry houses to choose from.

You can try dishes and specialities from all areas of the Indian subcontinent without leaving west London.

It can be mind-boggling deciding where to go if you’re from the area, let alone if you are visiting Southall .

In situations such as this, we probably all turn to the review website TripAdvisor to give us a hand in choosing where to eat out.

The website allows the general public to leave reviews and rate their experiences as excellent, very good, average, poor or terrible. Readers will see each listing marked out of five.

So we have checked out TripAdvisor to see which are currently, at the time of writing this feature, the top ten best Indian restaurants in Southall, as listed by ranking.

We share what overall scores out of five they are given on TripAdvisor at the time of writing and what reviewers have said.

The list can change so you can keep up to date on TripAdvisor here .

10. Saravanaa Bhavan

(Image: Darren Pepe)

If you’re vegetarian and love an Indian then this could be the place for you.

It is one of a world-wide chain of vegetarian Indian restaurants, which includes many in north and south India.

They aim to make you feel at home, whether you are with friends or popping in by yourself.

At the Southall branch, the dosas have gone down well with reviewers.

The Southall restaurant scores 3.5 out of 5 overall, with 35% “excellent” ratings and 30% “very good” ratings.

One reviewer said: “Wow all vegetarian, loads of choices. Nice big dosas. Will have [to] bring our South Indian friends here.”

Where is it? 97 South Road

9. Poornima

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Husband and wife team Surinder and Anita established Poornima Restaurant in 1997.

They serve home cooked Punjabi food with no frills and from their own recipes.

Signature dishes include saag with makki di roti, paratha, chicken karai and vegetable samosa.

It scores 4 out of 5 overall, with 63 per cent “excellent” ratings.

One reviewer said: “Need I say more......food is always good....prime location, family friendly. Their samosa chaat is delicious and they made a special dish to order......Awesome.”

Where is it? 16 South Road

8. Valentine

(Image: Valentine)

This restaurant specialises in authentic Sri Lankan and South Indian food and authentic, just like how you would have it in Sri Lanka and South India, so not Westernised.

Popular dishes are kothu rotti, string hoppers set meal and lamprais served in a banana leaf.

It also has tandoori dishes and the typical Indian curries in a homemade style.

The restaurant seats 80 people, so is ideal for larger groups and parties.

It scores 4.5 overall with 81% “excellent” ratings.

One reviewer said: “The kothu roti was so delicious so is the mango lassi. Finally the milk appam was very scrumptious mouthwatering.”

Where is it? 468-470 Lady Margaret Road

7. The Prince of Wales

(Image: Google Maps)

This freehouse pub is also a restaurant which serves up freshly cooked Indian food.

The menu at The Prince of Wales represents North Indian and Punjabi cuisine.

If you like your beers it serves brews from around the world and you can watch the sport on TV.

It scores 4.5 overall with 78% “excellent” ratings.

One reviewer said: “Went for ma bite to eat after a meeting. Always good food and top class service, it may not be fine dining but the food coming out from the kitchen is banging. The owner will always come and shake your hand and say hello and the son who works there is always smiling away.”

Where is it? 202 Western Road

6. Giftos Lahore Karahi

(Image: Darren Pepe)

This spacious Indian and Pakistani restaurant on The Broadway is good for children and groups and parties – there are plenty of photos on TripAdvisor showing friends and family clearly having a good time.

Among the comments, reviewers have praised it for a good value mixed grill, great portion sizes, lamb curry and lamb biryani, naans, butter chicken and harissa.

It scores 3.5 out of 5 overall with 34% “excellent” ratings and 31% as “very good” ratings.

One reviewer said: “I live in Dorset and was visiting family, I took my nephew here for lunch after this place was recommended to me by a local. We had lamb curry and lamb biryiani, it was the best I have ever tasted and will definitely go back when I am next in London. I wish I lived closer I'd be there every week. I'd love the recipe any chance? Thanks for a lovely meal.”

Where is it? 162-164 The Broadway

5. Madhu's

(Image: Darren Pepe)

This brand was established in 1980 and has been in the family for four generations.

The restaurant promises lots of theatre to go with its good food and ambience. It has a stylish contemporary look and you can hire out a private room.

Madhu's has won coveted awards and accolades over the years and one of the founders Sanjay Anand was awarded an MBE in 2007 for his services to the hospitality industry.

It scores 4 out of 5 stars overall, with 54% “excellent” ratings.

One reviewer said: “We have been visiting Madhu’s regularly for a couple of years. The food is gorgeous and I always find myself comparing other Indian restaurants to their high standard. My favourite starter is the Chilli Paneer and my boyfriend loves the Nyamah Choma, lamb ribs. The Dal Makhani is also a favourite. The garlic naan is lovely, one of a few restaurant to have thin naan breads, just like they should be…The staff are always very pleasant and friendly. We’ll be back soon.”

Where is it? 39 South Road

4. Dawat

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Tandoori, Mughal and Bengali dishes are served up in this certified Halal restaurant.

It was established in 2008 and its name comes from the legendary warriors of Mughal governed India. The restaurant’s theme is inspired by this.

It scores 4 out of 5 overall, with 61% of “excellent” ratings.

One reviewer said: “My family and I came here for my dad's 58th birthday dinner. The food was fantastic! We kept ordering more. There were six of us and the service was great. The waiters were so helpful and efficient. Ousman was our waiter. He was very attentive and incredibly patient with my large hungry family. It was incredibly busy but the service was great! Ousman recommended the best dishes and made us all feel at home. I would definitely recommend Dawat to anyone coming to Southall who want[s] a taste of India.”

Where is it? 177-179 The Broadway

3. Mehfil Indian Restaurant

(Image: Darren Pepe)

You’ll find this restaurant in the Mehfil Hotel. It can seat 100 people looking to tuck into its North Indian dishes.

In 2016 it won the Tiffin Cup award for Best South Asian restaurant in London and in the same competition came first runner-up in the UK.

It’s a popular banqueting venue for people who are looking for somewhere to host a wedding or other party.

The restaurant scores 4 out of 5 overall, with 54% “excellent” ratings.

One reviewer said: “We are late due to returning from the rugby after plenty of beers. Although it was 10pm they still went out of their way to do the meal we requested. I had butter chicken with rice and garlic naan bread. My husband had the fish curry shared the rice and garlic naan bread. As we were staying in the hotel we were given a discount. This place is a must for food!”

Where is it? Mehfil Hotel, 45 The Green

2. Spice Village

(Image: Darren Pepe)

The certified Halal Indian restaurant on the Broadway serves high end “fancy” Pakistani, Indian, Punjabi, Gujarati and vegetarian dishes.

You don't need to book a table in advance all the time and it has become a favourite family gathering place.

It is popular with groups and anyone ranging from couples to those celebrating a wedding,

There are also branches in Ilford and Tooting.

It scores 4 out of 5 overall, with 52% “excellent” ratings.

A reviewer said: “I was impressed with our booking at the Southall branch of Spice village the service was friendly and very quick, Shawon thank you for your service much appreciated. The food was amazing and very tasty. We had a variety of food ordered and all tasted amazing. We would definitely visit the restaurant again.”

Where is it? 185-189 The Broadway

1. Raunka Punjab Diyan

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Finally, this is the restaurant currently sitting at the top of the TripAdvisor rankings for the best Indian restaurants in Southall.

Raunka Punjab Diyan aims to capture the look and atmosphere of a rural Punjabi village with its fantastic murals adorning the walls and lots to look at – reviewers have even taken photos of a motorbike.

Staff in traditional dress will show you Punjabi hospitality.

Combined with modern touches, it gives a sense of escapism in urban London.

If you are looking for mouth-watering food think parathas, makki-di-roti with saro daa saag and a glassful of frothy lassi, dollops of butter and lush green chillies, pakodas or chatpata kukkad, says the restaurant’s website.

Raunka Punjab Diyan scores 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor, with 80% “excellent” ratings.

One reviewer said: “Been here before. Easy free parking, loved the freshness in the food; reasonably priced. Friendly warm service. Lovely host. Cosy ambience. Proper Indian food how it should be.”

Where is it? 466 Lady Margaret Road