Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Royal Albert Hall is giving away free tickets to its Star Trek viewings - if they are ordered in Klingon.

The theatre is holding a Star Trek weekend in June when hit films Star Trek and Star Trek Beyond will be played with the backing of the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday and the first 10 people to call the Box Office and book in Klingon will get two free tickets each to a screening of their choice.

As training for the event, staff have even had a crash course in the language to help them take orders.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at the Royal Albert Hall, said: "Star Trek is a timeless classic with a huge cult following. We wanted to celebrate it and reward real Trekkies with this opportunity to win free tickets for those booking in Klingon.

"I think the box office probably thought I was joking when we asked them to take Klingon lessons. But now they are chatting regularly in Klingon, I think they realise it's an essential life skill that all should learn."

The showings are part of the Films in Concert screenings that are taking place throughout 2018. Other films to get the full orchestra treatment include Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Beauty and the Beast and Gladiator.

Star Trek weekend begins on Saturday 2 June with two showings of 2009 film Star Trek and is followed by two screenings of 2016 sequel Star Trek Beyond on Sunday 3 June.

The orchestra, conducted by Ernst Van Tiel, will bring the soundtrack to life with a new set of themes and a take on the classic title song to the TV series.

For a chance to win free tickets call the Box Office on 020 7959 0597 and order in Klingon. Or order online .