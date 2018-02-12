The video will start in 8 Cancel

A standard cinema ticket can cost up to £16 at some London venues, and that's without the popcorn and drinks.

Now thanks to Vue's new "Every Film Every Day" offer, tickets at Vue cinemas in Harrow and Fulham Broadway are under £7.

Tickets are £5.99 in Harrow and £6.99 in Fulham Broadway.

All you have to do is purchase a standard 2D ticket and these prices can be yours!

Sadly, additional charges apply for IMAX films, 3D screenings, 3D glasses, and VIP seating upgrades. There is also a 75p booking fee for online and telephone bookings.

The Vue discounts follow in the wake of membership card schemes run by rival cinema chains Cineworld and Odeon, which allow customers unlimited visits for a monthly fee of almost £18.

Films at Vue cinemas in Harrow and Fulham Broadway this month include: The Greatest Showman, Darkest Hour, and the Fifty Shades Freed, released on Friday (Feb 9).

