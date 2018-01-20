The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new film festival coming to Sloane Square will showcase a series of films that “emulate the annual moods of the seasons”.

Four Seasons Film Festival, which will take place at Cadogan Hall, will screen nine feature films and more than 60 short films showcasing the “full spectrum of human emotion”.

Running on February 3 and 4, the weekend will include live music performances on top of photography and art exhibitions.

Festival founder and director Cameron Hall said organisers have already received film submissions from 40 countries around the world.

He said: “Four Seasons Film Festival brings together film, art, music and photography in a new festival for London that aims to showcase the full spectrum of human emotion.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response to the festival, receiving 300 submissions from 40 countries around the world.

“The entries have been whittled down into a series of nine groundbreaking features and 60 short films that reflect the annual mood of the seasons.”

Select screenings will also feature Q&As with film makers and the festival is also offering up eight awards as part of a special presentation evening on February 5.

The award categories include Best of Festival, Audience Favourite and Best Director.

Tickets for Four Seasons Film Festival are now on sale, starting at £15 for individual feature film tickets and reaching £150 for a VIP festival pass.

Mr Hall added: “Our spring section showcases films that reflect hope and new beginnings.

“The summer section showcases films that are joyous, vibrant, celebratory of life. Autumn films are about change, transition and difference, with winter films being more about truth, life and fact.

“We have some truly inspiring, heartbreaking, motivating and thought-provoking films that really span the full spectrum of human emotion and endeavour.”

