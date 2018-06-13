The video will start in 8 Cancel

You can watch a film on the big screen outdoors under the stars when The Luna Cinema returns to West London this summer.

The popular outdoor screenings will be taking place at Wandsworth House, Kensington Palace, Fulham Palace, Chiswick House and Battersea Park in the evenings before the end of September.

Film include this year’s big awards winners and ever-popular classics.

One of the season’s highlights is Victoria & Abdul at Kensington Palace, where Queen Victoria was born, which is being shown on August 8.

The Luna cinema will also be at Kensington Palace showing the 1996 version of Romeo + Juliet starring Leonardo DiCaprio on August 7 and a sing-along version of The Greatest Showman on August 9.

Before then though, the screen will be at Wandsworth Park on July 25 to show Moulin Rouge! and on July 26 to show Oscar winner The Shape of Water.

At Fulham Palace you can watch Chrisopther Nolan's epic Dunkirk on August 29 and a sing-along screening of The Greatest Showman on August 30.

Chiswick House will be the location for a sing-along screening of The Greatest Showman on September 4, Casablanca on September 5 and Pretty Woman on September 6.

At Battersea Park you will be able to see Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri on September 18, Blade Runner on September 19 and Pretty Woman on September 20.

The Luna Cinema has already been at Osterley Park and House from May 25 to 27, which was a new location for it this year.

You can bring along a picnic to tuck into while watching your film and buy hot food and visit the bar on site. Premium ticketholders will get a directors’ chair in a prime spot, fast track access and a complimentary drink at the bar.

What time do films start?

It varies but gates open between 6pm and 7.30pm and films start between 7.30pm and 9pm, depending on the venue.

How much are tickets?

Tickets range from £13.50 to £20 for adults and £9 to £13.50 for children.

Where can I book and find out more?

Visit www.thelunacinema.com .