Do you have an embarrassing pet? That's the question being asked by the makers of a "brand new exciting daytime series" for Channel 4.

As previously reported by Cornwall Live , the cat and canine casting team is looking for owners of pets who want answers about their animals' medical or behavioural issues.

So does Fido frolic too much with other dogs in public? Or does Kitty kick everything out of her litter tray and onto the floor?

But it's not just furry friends the TV show producers are interested in - scaly or feathered pets are just as welcome to be put forward.

A team of qualified vets and animal behaviourists will be able to help owners gets answers and remedies to their questions on air.

Shiver TV production company said: "We are looking for owners of pets who want answers about their animals' medical and behavioural issues.

"We have a team of qualified vets and behaviourists who are here to help owners gets answers and remedies to their questions."

"We are looking for a variety of pets - from dogs, cats, reptiles and birds, to alpacas, hedgehogs, ferrets and guinea pigs," they added.

"If someone in your local area has a pet with a funny, quirky or embarrassing habit, has behavioural issues or has a medical issue that needs diagnosing, we'd love to hear from them."

If you are interested, contact embarrassingpets@shiver.tv or call 0161 9521756.