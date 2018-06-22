The video will start in 8 Cancel

Circus acts will be helping celebrate the first anniversary of London's largest Asian food hall.

Bang Bang Oriental , in Edware Road and on the border of Brent and Barnet, will welcome a line-up of circus entertainment and acrobatics in the evening on stage from 7pm until 8pm on Friday (June 29).

Expect stilt walkers, acro balancing, live music from The Greatest Showman, dancing and singing, plus lots of prizes to be won.

Kids will be treated to a tower of 100 cupcakes set upon a "Live walking table".

It is free for all the family to enjoy.

Bang Bang Oriental is a pan-Asian culinary experience and cultural entertainment concept.

It opened on July 10, 2017.

There is a food court, Golden Dragon restaurant and community space all under one roof.

There are 24 individual kiosks offering an mix of Chinese , Korean, Japanese , Indian, Vietnamese, Taiwanese, Malaysian Thai, Hong Kong, and Filipino cuisine, as well as a bar for refreshments and alcoholic beverages.

(Image: Bang Bang Oriental)

It recreates the energy and authentic vibe of an Asian street food market in London

The venue is open Mondays to Thursdays from noon until 10pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11.30am until 10.30pm and Sunday from 11.30am until 9.30pm. Three hours of free parking is available.