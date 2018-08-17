The video will start in 8 Cancel

When the kids are starting to climb the walls at home – and the furniture and everything else – then it has to be time to take them to a soft play centre or café.

Soft play is the go-to place for children and parents or carers when it's raining outside and they have energy to burn.

And even when the weather is hot, sometimes they just want to stay out of the sun for a bit.

Here they can run around the play frames, climb up ladders, whizz down slides and make their way through the bish-bash bags and ball pits.

And all the time they are getting plenty of exercise and developing their physical skills.

You meanwhile can sit down with a cup of tea or coffee (when you aren’t supervising the baby in the toddler area or having to squeeze through a tunnel to keep your little one happy, that is).

Here we list 12 soft play centres and cafés in or not far from Uxbridge, Hounslow and Ealing.

1. Jurassic Perk Café, Ruislip

(Image: Jurassic Perk Cafe)

This has to be the perfect combination for little fans of dinosaurs – a dinosaur themed soft play café where you are transported back 150 million years and greeted by a pterodactyl flying above you.

Jurassic Perk Café will immerse you in the sights and sounds of the Jurassic Period – watch out for the friendly giant dinosaur peeping out of the rustling palm trees.

You’ll hear the roars of dinosaurs, strange birds and distant rumbles of thunder and rainfall as well as maybe some music coming from the state of the art disco floor complete with disco lights.

There is a sensory room providing a calm environment for babies and children with disabilities, too.

You won’t have to go hunting for food, though - a menu with breakfast, brunch and lunch options will satisfy everyone’s growling tummies.

Where is it? 111 High Street Ruislip, HA4 8JN

When is it open? Monday to Sunday 9am-6pm

What’s the phone number? 01895 460460

What’s the website address? www.jurassicperkcafe.com

2. Paint & Play, Ruislip

(Image: Paint & Play)

Here you can combine painting, playing, eating and family time all rolled into one.

Children and adults can get creative by painting pottery or arts and crafts, while little ones can burn off energy in the small soft play area and toy corner or enjoy the dressing up rack and chalk board as grown-ups relax with a coffee.

Lunch and snacks are available.

Where is it? 439 Victoria Road, Ruislip, HA4 0EG

When is it open? Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9.30am-5.30pm, Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday private parties only, closed on Wednesday

What’s the phone number? 020 8841 6887

What’s the website address? www.paintandplay.co.uk

3. Wacky Warehouse, Ballot Box, Greenford

(Image: Wacky Warehouse /Ballot Box/Greene King)

Wacky Warehouse soft play centres sit alongside Greene King pubs and this one is part of the Ballot Box Hungry Horse pub.

It claims to be the home of the slidiest slides.

Children must be under 12 and under 1.45 metres tall to play on the frame.

Adult can sit back with a coffee and treat everyone to a snack to replenish their energy.

Where is it? Ballot Box, Horsenden Lane North, Greenford, UB6 7QL

When is it open? Monday to Thursday 9.30am-7pm, Friday 9.30am-8pm, Saturday 11am-8pm, Sunday 11am-7pm, last admission Sunday to Thursday at 6pm, last admission Friday and Saturday at 7pm

What’s the phone number? 0208 902 2825

What’s the website address? www.wackywarehouse.co.uk/ballot-box

4. Toddler World, Hillingdon Sports & Leisure Complex, Uxbridge

There isn’t actually a soft play area at Hillingdon Sports Centre in Uxbridge but Toddler World is a session which runs three times a week in the sports hall.

Little children can have fun on a large bouncy castle and play with a variety of soft play equipment, with music playing all the while.

You can book your session on the website if you’re registered.

Where is it? Hillingdon Sports & Leisure Complex, Gatting Way, Hillingdon, UB8 1ES

When is it open? Sessions run on Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9.30am-11am

What’s the phone number? 0345 130 7324

What’s the website address? www.fusion-lifestyle.com/centres/hillingdon-sport-and-leisure-complex

5. Jungle Monkeyz, Eastcote

(Image: Jungle Monkeyz)

There is a soft play area for babies and toddlers and for bigger kids from the age of two to nine there is a three-tier pay structure and adventure zone to clamour around, slide down and explore.

You can refuel with healthy food and snacks from the Jungle Café.

Activities include face painting and storytime. It’s near Eastcote Lawn Tennis Club.

Where is it? 12 Kaduna Close, Eastcote, HA5 2PZ

When is it open? Monday to Friday from 9am-6pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am-6pm

What’s the phone number? 020 8869 9717

What’s the website address? www.junglemonkeyz.co.uk

6. Rumble Tumble, Harrow

(Image: Rumble Tumble)

This supervised soft play centre is a compact and safe space with a range of soft play equipment designed for children aged from babies to 10 years old. The soft play area is constantly supervised by accredited staff.

There is also a sensory room to help stimulate and develop the senses of babies and children with additional needs.

Rumble Tums Café serves hot and cold meals and drinks for adults and children.

Where is it? Lower Ground Floor, Bruce House, Sovereign Place, Harrow, HA1 2FW

When is it open? Monday to Friday 9am-6pm, Saturday 9.30am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm

What’s the phone number? 020 8427 8847

What’s the website address? www.rumble-tumble.com

7. Partyman World of Play, Wembley

One of several Partyman World centres across the country, this big soft play mecca in Wembley has huge themed play structures. Fancy boarding the ship?

There is also a football area and fantastic slides - even a twisty tunnel slide – as well as specially designed toddler area for little guests who are under three years of age.

Parents can grab a table and have a drink while they watch their children play.

Where is it? Vale Farm, Watford Road, Wembley, HA0 3HG

When is it open? Monday to Friday 10am -5pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am - 6.30pm

What’s the phone number? 02089 049 044

What’s the website address? www.partymanworld.co.uk/location/wembley

8. Heathrow Gymnastic Club Play Gym, Hounslow

(Image: Heathrow Gymnastics Club)

The purpose built play area is for toddlers and children up to the age of seven and 130cm high (they can’t be older or taller).

Jumbo Gym’s play frame includes climbing frames, foam pits, a trampoline, a climbing wall and soft play equipment for swinging, jumping, running, balancing, bouncing and climbing.

Aladdin’s Cave of Magic is a sensory room designed for interactive learning and relaxation with a variety of activities, including sound, touch and smell. It’s a quiet room, ideal for anyone with a sensory impairment.

Where is it? Heathrow Gymnastics Club, Green Lane, Hounslow, TW4 6DH

When is it open? Monday to Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 9am-noon, sessions start and end on the hour

What’s the phone number? 0208 569 5069

What’s the website address? www.heathrowgymnastics.org.uk click here .

9. Pingo’s at Tenpin, Feltham

(Image: Richard Southall, Emphasis Photography)

The Tenpin bowling centre is also home to Pingo’s Soft Play area.

In and around the play frame you'll find slippery slides, wobbly scramble nets, tunnels to crawl through and soft blocks to jump into and bash through.

Children need to be 12 years or under and no taller than 140cm.

Toddlers aged three and under and up to a height of 84cm can play safely in a separate area.

Where is it? Tenpin Feltham, Leisure West Complex, Browells Lane, Feltham, TW13 7EQ

When is it open? Monday to Friday 10am-7pm (last entry 6pm), Saturday and Sunday 10am-9pm (last entry 8pm), school holidays 10am to 8pm everyday (last entry 6pm)

What’s the phone number? 0871 977 08 56

What’s the website address? www.tenpin.co.uk/our-locations/feltham

10. Wyevale Garden Centre, Osterley

The soft play area at the garden centre is air-conditioned, you’ll be pleased to know. It’s open during centre opening hours so one parent can keep an eye on the children while the other can shop in peace.

Wyevale donates 23p to charity every time an entry wristband is sold and if you’re a member of The Garden Club you get a discount on the entrance price.

There is a restaurant on site, too.

Where is it? Wyevale Garden Centre, Windmill Lane, Osterley, TW7 5PR

When is it open? During garden centre opening hours which are Monday to Saturday 9am -5.30pm, Sunday 10.30am-4.30pm

What’s the phone number? 0844 288 5145

What’s the website address? www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/product/osterley

11. Snakes & Ladders, Brentford

(Image: Snakes & Ladders)

It’s more than just soft play at Snakes & Ladders - children can explore the huge three-tier play frame and slide, climb and clamour through tunnels.

There’s a huge imagination play area with pint-sized shops, a mini sports pitch, electric bikes to race and an outdoor play area with a bouncy pillow.

Children under five have their own special zone and can join in the pre-school sessions and benefit from lower off-peak prices. They can take part in music sessions on Tuesdays in term time and an arty crafty session on Thursdays in term time.

Everyone can fill up hungry tummies with food and drink from the café.

Where is it? Syon Park, Brentford, TW8 8JF

When is it open? Every day from 10am-6pm, last admission at 5.15pm

What’s the phone number? 020-8847 0946

What’s the website address? www.snakes-and-ladders.co.uk/brentford

12. Heston Pools & Fitness, Heston

There is a soft play area in its own room at this leisure centre. The play frame has three floors and includes a slide, rollers and bish bash bags.

It is for children up to the age of 12 and there is an area for toddlers, too.

Where is it? New Heston Road, Heston, near Hounslow, TW5 0LW

When is it open? Weekdays 9am-7.15pm, weekends from 9am-11am and unless there is a private party booked it is available until 5.15pm at weekends

What’s the phone number? 020 3805 3739

What’s the website address? www.fusion-lifestyle.com/centres/heston-pools-and-fitness