Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The summer holidays are here! And now we need to save on keeping them occupied.

For 64% off, Wowcher are offering kids the chance to enjoy their summer holidays with something a little different, a residential in Hampshire's Forres Sandle Manor.

Suitable for boys and girls aged 8-15 it's the perfect addition to the holidays with plenty for them to get involved in.

The award winning course is reduced at £289 - a massive 64% off the £750 usual price tag.

Learn & Experience's summer camps enable children to learn a huge array of exciting new skills.

(Image: Wowcher)

It takes place at Forres Sandle Manor for seven days, a prestigious independent school with exceptional facilities.

To ease children in and put parents minds at rest, on your child's first evening at camp, families are all invited for a welcome BBQ/afternoon tea upon drop-off.

Parents can then meet the team and see the facilities your little one will be enjoying during their stay.

More about the camp...

Here's the dates available to book:

Week 1: 29th July - 4th August 2018

Week 2: 5th August - 11th August 2018

Facilities: Swimming pool, astro turf, tennis courts, 55 acres of sports pitches and woodland orienteering course



Activities:

High Ropes, Kayaking, Canoeing, Scuba, Diving, Climbing, Abseiling, Raft Building, Adventure Course, Survival Skills, Mountain Biking, Football, Hockey, Archery, Athletics, Basketball, Tennis, Golf, Badminton, Mountain Biking, Canoeing, Table Tennis, Handball, Water Polo, Swimming, Film Making, Drama, Photography, Dance, Cookery, Creative Art & Design, Music and much more!

See more on the Wowcher offer here .