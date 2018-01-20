The video will start in 8 Cancel

For the first time ever, Peter Rabbit and all his furry friends are coming to Kew Gardens this Easter.

The event starts on Good Friday (March 30) and runs until Sunday (April 15).

Visitors can expect an exciting activity-packed day out with games, crafts and storytelling inspired by Beatrix Potter’s iconic tales.

From Kew’s beautiful Secluded Garden, visitors will follow a Peter Rabbit trail to find activity pop-ups for all ages.

A trip to Mr McGregor’s potting shed will encourage visitors plant their very own seeds to take home and nurture.

Elsewhere, youngsters can choose which Peter Rabbit character they’d like to be for the day and make some fuzzy bunny ears to match - we like Benjamin Bunny best.

Gina Koutsika, head of visitor programmes, events and exhibitions, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Penguin Ventures to produce a brand new and truly magical Peter Rabbit themed festival at Kew Gardens.

"I am sure our interactive trail and activities will delight visitors of all ages and will encourage families to learn more about the science behind the fruit and veg that Peter Rabbit so loves to eat.”

Thomas Merrington, creative director at Penguin Ventures, said: “Peter Rabbit is synonymous with mischief and garden adventures and will be perfectly at home in the beautiful setting of Kew Gardens."

Around the festival hub, children and adults will also be able to get stuck into all sorts of giant food card games, while the hilarious veggie consequences workshop will offer the chance to create incredible monster vegetables.

There's even a special Peter Rabbit selfie board, which will offer the chance to take fun souvenir snaps of the day out.

Mr Merrington added: "We can’t wait to see young fans and their families enjoy the fantastic activities that Kew has planned with Peter this Easter.”

Visitors can also pop into Kew’s incredible Kitchen Garden nearby, to admire the amazing display of colourful fruit and veg grown by Kew’s very own kitchen gardeners.

What’s more, there will be a variety of delicious Easter culinary offerings available at the festival hub, as well as Peter Rabbit gifts and goodies available in the Kew shop.

Anyone wanting to visit the event is advised to book a ticket online in advance here.

Prices on the door are slightly more expensive than if they are booked in advance.

The Beatrix Potter event is expected to be very busy on the Easter weekend.

Admission to the festival is included in the general entrance ticket to the Gardens (Adult - £17.00, child - £5.00).