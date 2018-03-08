Paw Patrol is heading to back to London with a brand new show for 2018.
The TV favourites are off on a Great Pirate Adventure when they head to Wembley Arena on August 25-26. There will be three shows each day at 10am, 1.30pm and 4.30pm.
This upcoming show sees Mayor Goodway getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay.
However, when Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.
The show is suitable for all ages. Children under 12 get in free if they are sitting on a parent's lap. Everyone 12 months and over needs a paid tickets. Each show runs for 1 hour 30 minutes including a 20-minute interval.
The month-long tour visits cities across the UK including Newcastle, Glasgow, Brighton and Bournemouth. Find out how to get tickets below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday March 16.
How much are tickets?
They're priced between £18.15 to £57.14, plus booking fees, or a family ticket is available for £116.67.
What are the tour dates?
Saturday 28 July – The Playhouse, Edinburgh
Thursday 2 August – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 August – SECC, Glasgow
Wednesday 8 August – Echo Arena, Liverpool
Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 August – Manchester Arena, Manchester
Wednesday 15 August – Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield
Saturday 18 August – Arena Birmingham
Wednesday 22 August – Motor Point Arena, Cardiff
Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 August – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London
Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 September - Windsor Hall, Bournemouth International Centre
Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 September – Brighton Centre, Brighton
