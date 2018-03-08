Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paw Patrol is heading to back to London with a brand new show for 2018.

The TV favourites are off on a Great Pirate Adventure when they head to Wembley Arena on August 25-26. There will be three shows each day at 10am, 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

This upcoming show sees Mayor Goodway getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay.

However, when Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

The show is suitable for all ages. Children under 12 get in free if they are sitting on a parent's lap. Everyone 12 months and over needs a paid tickets. Each show runs for 1 hour 30 minutes including a 20-minute interval.

The month-long tour visits cities across the UK including Newcastle, Glasgow, Brighton and Bournemouth. Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday March 16.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £18.15 to £57.14, plus booking fees, or a family ticket is available for £116.67.

What are the tour dates?

Saturday 28 July – The Playhouse, Edinburgh

Thursday 2 August – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 August – SECC, Glasgow

Wednesday 8 August – Echo Arena, Liverpool

Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 August – Manchester Arena, Manchester

Wednesday 15 August – Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

Saturday 18 August – Arena Birmingham

Wednesday 22 August – Motor Point Arena, Cardiff

Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 August – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 September - Windsor Hall, Bournemouth International Centre

Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 September – Brighton Centre, Brighton

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.