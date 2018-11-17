Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oh yes it is - it is panto time again, a festive tradition which gets everyone into the Christmas spirit.

Across London there are pantomimes ranging from big theatre productions with famous stars, including the London Palladium pantomime, through to those at venues right on your doorstep and amateur groups too.

Tickets are on sale now and you'll probably want to get in there quick to make sure you get a great seat - seasoned panto-goers book far in advance.

Whatever your age, you can't help but enjoy a panto and all its traditions - lots of audience participation, jokes, innuendos and puns, a panto dame, the odd custard pie and maybe a horse or donkey.

There is always a love story of some sort and a goodie and baddie. But everyone lives happily ever after.

In no particular order of preference, we list 19 pantomimes in London for Christmas 2018.

1. London Palladium, West End

(Image: Image 1st)

Snow White

Mirror mirror on the wall! Snow White at the London Palladium is looking to be the West Ends' most lavish festive show of them all again.

It features a glittering line-up of household names from the world of TV, starting with Dawn French who plays the Wicked Witch in her panto debut.

She is joined by Julian Clary as The Man in the Mirror, Paul Zerdin as Muddles, Nigel Havers as The Understudy and Gary Wilmot as Mrs Crumble.

Strictly Come Dancing's Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace will also be appearing.

Broadway star Charlie Stemp is back at the London Palladium panto as The Prince alongside Over The Rainbow TV contest winner Danielle Hope as Snow White

Qdos is the company behind the London Palladiums panto - in 2017 its production of Dick Whittington won the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Entertainment and Family and in 2016 Cinderella was nominated for two Olivier awards.

Famous stars: Dawn French, Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Vincent and Flavia, Charlie Stemp and Danielle Hope

When it is: December 8 - January 13

Where it is: 8 Argyll Street, Soho, W1F 7LA

Tickets cost: £22.50 - £77.50 with premium options available (no fees when booking via the official Snow White at the London Palladium website)

Book tickets: Online here or call 020 7087 7747

Find out more here.

2. New Wimbledon Theatre

(Image: Craig Sugden)

Aladdin

New Wimbledon Theatre has got a great name starring as one of the most famous Dames in panto - Paul Merton, the comedian, actor, writer and presenter also known for his role on Have I Got News for You is leading the cast as Widow Twankey in Aladdin.

Another seasoned panto star is singer-songwriter, actor and one of this year's Strictly Come Dancing celebrities, Lee Ryan from boyband Blue, who is playing Aladdin.

Magician and comedian Pete Firman will have a few tricks up his sleeves in the quest to overcome the evil Abanazar in this Qdos production.

Famous stars: Paul Merton, Lee Ryan and Pete Firman

When it is: December 8 - January 6

Where it is: 93 The Broadway, Wimbledon, SW19 1QG

Tickets cost: From £15 (plus transaction fee per order online or by phone)

Book tickets: Online here or call 0844 871 7615

Find out more here.

3. Churchill Theatre Bromley

Cinderella

Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph spreads the magic as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella.

The actress and broadcaster is best known for her role man-eater Dorien in the sitcom. On stage she has starred as Miss Hannigan in Annie among other roles and she is currently playing Frau Blücher in the musical adaptation of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein in London’s West End.

Also starring in the Qdos production is comedian Phil Reid as Buttons, who has been in Shameless, Hollyoaks and on TV ads.

Famous star: Lesley Joseph

When it is: December 1 - 30

Where it is: High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA

Tickets cost: From £21.50 (including booking fee), children £3 off

Book tickets: Online here or call 020 3285 6000

Find out more here.

4. Richmond Theatre

(Image: Craig Sugden)

Peter Pan

BAFTA, Tony Award and two-time Olivier Award-winner Robert Lindsay, who you might remember from the classic sitcoms Citizen Smith and My Family, makes his panto debut as baddie Captain Hook in this swashbuckling adventure at the Richmond Theatre.

Also starring alongside him will be comedy impressionist and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jon Clegg as Mr Smee.

West End star Rachel Stanley is the Magical Mermaid and stage actor Harry Francis is Peter Pan.

As our high-flying boy who never grew up goes on an adventure with the Darling children, expect evil pirates alongside Captain Hook and a very hungry crocodile in this Qdos panto.

Famous stars: Robert Lindsay from My Family and Jon Clegg from Britain's Got Talent

When it is: December 8 - January 6

Where it is: Little Green, Richmond, TW9 1QJ

Tickets cost: From £12 (at the box office, plus transaction fees if you book online or over the phone)

Book tickets: Online here or call 0844 871 7615

Find out more here.

5. Hackney Empire

(Image: Perou)

Aladdin

EastEnders star and comedian Tameka Empson, who plays Kim Fox in the soap, stars as The Empress in what is her sixth Hackney Empire panto and the first stage appearance since she last trod the boards here nine years ago.

Hackney Empire’s Olivier Award-winning dame Clive Rowe will also be making his Hackney comeback since he last appeared at the venue in 2015. Playing Widow Twankey, it will be his Rowe’s 12th panto at Hackney Empire.

Julie Yammanee is Princess Ling Mai and Empire regular Kat B is Genie of the Lamp in the 20th year of the Hackney Empire panto.

Famous star: Tameka Empson from EastEnders

When it is: November 24 - January 6

Where it is: 291 Mare Street, Hackney, E8 1EJ

Tickets cost: £10 - £42 (plus booking fees), concessions available

Book tickets: Online here or call 020 8985 2424

Find out more here.

6. Beck Theatre, Hayes

(Image: Geoff Swaine)

Peter Pan

Recent Celebrity Big Brother winner and Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in the soap until 2016, takes on the part of baddie Captain Hook, in this year's Hayes pantomime.

It will be the star's third panto role - and probably quite an appropriate one considering he also survived Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

There will be flying sequences above the stage too in this swashbuckling adventure in Neverland with the boy who never grew up and the Darling children.

Famous star: Ryan Thomas from Coronation Street

When it is: December 7 - 30

Where it is: Grange Road, Hayes, UB3 2UE

Tickets cost: £25 and £28.50, concessions £23 and £26.50, family tickets £92 (including fees)

Book tickets: Online here or call 020 8561 8371

Find out more here.

7. Shaw Theatre, King's Cross

(Image: Paul Clapp)

Beauty and the Beast

Gemma Oaten, who played Rachel Breckle in Emmerdale from 2011 to 2015 and also has been on our TV screens as nurse Sydney Somers in Holby City this autumn, is Belle - the Beauty in Beauty and the Beast.

She is joined by stage stars Billy Elliot and Elf's Paul Hutton as Silly Billy, the Rocky Horror Show's Ceris Hine as Good Fairy and Thrill Me's Sebastian Hill as Prince.

While Beauty longs for romance and adventure, a bad-mannered Prince is transformed into a Beast to teach him a lesson and a good Fairy makes both their dreams come true.

Famous star: Gemma Oaten from Emmerdale and Holby City

When it is: December 8 - 30

Where it is: 100-110 Euston Road, King's Cross, NW1 2AJ

Tickets cost: Adults £23.50, concessions £20, family £76, (plus fees)

Book tickets: Online here or call 0844 844 0444

Find out more here.

8. The Broadway Theatre, Catford

Aladdin

Your children might recognise Princess Blossom in this production of Aladdin because she is played by CBeebie’s presenter Joanna Adeyinka-Burford from the The Let's Go Club on the BBC channel.

Joining her on stage is local funny man Wayne Rollins as Abanazar, with Luke Street as Aladdin and Duanne Gooden, Rushand Chambers and Samuel Freeman.

It is being staged by International producers Selladoor,which has worked alongside some if the UK’s most prestigious venues such as Blackpool Opera House on big Christmas productions.

Famous star: Joanna Adeyinka-Burford, presenter on CBeebies programme The Let's Go Club

When it is: December 7 - 30

Where it is: Catford Road, Catford, SE6 4RU

Tickets cost: From £15 (plus booking fee)

Book tickets: Online here or call 0208 690 0002.

Find out more here.

9. Greenwich Theatre

(Image: Robert Day/ Greenwich Theatre)

Robinson Crusoe

As well as being a great laugh for the kids, Greenwich Theatre pantos are known for including light-hearted humour for the grown-ups which adults find hilarious but which goes over the childrens' heads - so everyone always has great fun, whatever their age.

Robinson Crusoe is a rarely performed pantomime so if you've seen every other panto story this could a welcome change.

Andrew Pollard writes and directs the annual sell-out show and has been the dame in 11 of them. This year he is Robinson’s mum, Camilla Crusoe, who runs a fish barrow but has ideas above her station.

Keeping in line with Greenwich tradition, there will be a local feel to the characters and story line. Camilla Crusoe was a “one-time barmaid at The Gypsy Moth” according to Pollard. He added: “Friday is still Friday but the characters get shipwrecked in a very interesting place, but no telling, I'm afraid - and Friday isn't what you might expect!”

Famous stars: No national household names but some Greenwich panto favourites return - Andrew Pollard, Anthony Spargo, Lizzy Dive, Arabella Rodrigo and James Paul McAllister.

When it is: November 23 - January 13

Where it is: Crooms Hill, Greenwich, SE10 8ES

Tickets cost: Adults £29, concessions £20, children £15 (including booking fee)

Book tickets: Online here and by calling 020 8858 7755

Find out more here.

10. Lyric Hammersmith

(Image: Alistair Muir)

Dick Whittington

It's the 10th anniversary of the Lyric Hammersmith panto this year and it will be marking the celebrating the occasion on December 7 with a special performance of Dick Whittington.

This evening will be full of guest appearances and a look back on 10 years of pantomime at the Lyric. Tickets for this event are from £30, which includes a special winter cocktail, pre-show refreshments and a festive programme.

This year's panto includes the usual mix of live music, crazy characters, awesome adventure, singing, dancing, villainous baddies and heroic goodies with a little bit of feline flavour chucked in for good measure.

Famous stars: No national household names but the cast have a long list of theatre, TV, radio and film credits between them.

When it is: November 17 - January 6

Where it is: The Lyric Centre, King Street, Hammersmith, W6 0QL

Tickets cost: Free first night for people who live or work in Hammersmith & Fulham, £10 for preview performances then £15 - £42 from November 27 (no fees)

Book tickets: Online here or call 020 8741 6850

Find out more here.

11. Theatre Royal Stratford East

(Image: Michael Wharley)

Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty has been in a deep sleep for a hundred years but wakes to find herself in a new city with a cruel fairy hot on her heels in this panto in the east of the city.

Famous stars: No national household names but the professional stars have long lists of theatre and TV credits beind them.

When it is: December 1 - January 12

Where it is: Gerry Raffles Square, Stratford, E15 1BN

Tickets cost: £10 - £32 (no fees)

Book tickets: Online here or call 020 8534 0310

Find out more here.

12. Compass Theatre, Ickenham

(Image: Clive Thompson Photography)

Aladdin

Compass Theatre panto favourites Niall Hemingway and Chris Sheridan return as Widow Twankey and Wishy Washy to this Ickenham venue for its professional production.

Joining them are Sean Hinds Jnr as Aladdin, Charlotte Chinn as Princess Jasmine and for the third year running, Ickenham’s own Emmet Carrol as Police Officer Ping.

If your child doesn't like all the loud noise and lights of panto then they might prefer to go to the relaxed performance on Friday, December 14 at 4pm, when the house lights will be left on slightly, sound volume will be reduced, and any flashing and pyrotechnic effects will be taken out.

Famous stars: No national household names but panto favourites Niall Hemingway and Chris Sheridan return as does Ickenham actor Emmet Carrol.

When it is: December 6 - January 5

Where it is: Glebe Avenue, Ickenham, UB10 8PD

Tickets cost: Adults £16.50, Under 16s £12.50 (no fees)

Book tickets: Online here or call 01895 250615

Find out more here.

13. Kings Head Theatre, Islington

(Image: Charles Court Opera)

Buttons: A Cinderella Story

Charles Court Opera's (CCO) 12th pantomime of Cinderella isn't quite the fairytale version you'll expect.

It takes Cinderella and turns it on its pretty little head - with a villainous Prince, Fairy Godfather and Buttons at the centre of the story, CCO's twisted and outrageous version is sprinkled with an extra helping of mischief, lots of double entendres and puns, toe-tapping musical numbers and magic.

There are even specific adult performances - but the kids can still enjoy it because there are children's matinees especially for them too.



John Savournin plays a ludicrously tall Dame and the cast includes CCO favourite Matthew Kellett as the loveable Buttons.

Famous stars: No famous household names but watch out for John Savournin as a ludicrously tall Dame and CCO favourite Matthew Kellett as Buttons.

When it is: November 23 - January 5

Where it is: 115 Upper Street, Islington, N1 1QN

Tickets cost: Previews (November 23 - 25) £16, premium £28.50, standard £24, concession £20, young children’s matinee ages 10-plus £18, young children’s matinee under 10s £7, adult only performances £30 (no fees)

Book tickets: Online here or call 0207 226 8561

Find out more here.

Love a corny joke? This video might help you get into the festive spirit!

14. Hoxton Hall

Rapunzel

If you have a Rapunzel fan in the family then you might want to keep your hair on as Hoxton Hall in association with Millfred Theatre presents a pantomime retelling of the fairytale about the girl with flowing tresses.

Locked away in a tower by an evil witch, she be rescued by the Prince? Will Witcherty Grub be defeated? Will Mary Cherry, the castle cook, bake the cake in time?

You can have some festive fun in the surroundings of this Grade II* listed Victorian Music Hall in the heart of East London.

Famous stars: No national household names but plenty of laughs and audience participation.

When it is: December 13 - 30

Where it is: 130 Hoxton Street, Hoxton, N1 6SH

Tickets cost: £15.50, concessions £12.50, family £49 (no fees)

Book tickets: Online here or call 020 7684 0060

Find out more here.

15. Putney Arts Theatre

(Image: Putney Theatre Company)

Robin Hood

Putney Theatre Company is regarded as one of the leading amateur theatre companies in the UK. It's New Writing team have written their third pantomime and promises it will be bigger, better and more exciting than before - last year's sold out.

The Fairy Godmother has had another makeover and this year she is in Nottingham where the Evil Sheriff is supporting the rich, taxing the poor and threatening to build a wall. He also wants to marry Maid Marian.

The townsfolk hope Robin Hood can save the day. Can his Merry Men (and Women), Dobbin the Horse, the Hairy Godmother and a live band help out? Or will they all end up in the Evil Sheriff’s dungeon?

Famous stars: No national household names but you will get to see actors from a leading amateur company in action.

When it is: December 13 - 22

Where it is: Ravenna Road (just off Upper Richmond Road), Putney, SW15 6AW

Tickets cost: Full price £14, concessions £10, under 21s and full time students £8 (plus fee)

Book tickets: Online here or call 020 8788 6943.

Find out more here.

16. The Questor's Theatre, Ealing

(Image: The Questors Theatre)

Sleeping Beauty

The Questors in Ealing is one of the largest community theatres in Europe and is also regarded as one of the UK's leading amateur theatres. All its productions are made by members and volunteers - it has a reputation for the high standards of quality and the professionalism even though they are non-professional productions.

In this panto tale the beautiful Princess Aurora is born to King Norbert and Queen Dotti, in the kingdom of Woollycombe, the land of sheep and spinning wheels. As the princess’s fairy godmothers bless her, the wicked Carabosse suddenly appears and casts an evil spell on the princess - on her 18th birthday she will prick her finger on a spinning wheel and drop-down dead.

Will the good Fairy Peaceful change Carabosse’s evil spell?

Expect messy cake-baking, as well as jokes and songs and the chance to shout at the wicked fairy.

Famous stars: No national household names but you get to see a panto from a leading amateur theatre in a great venue on your doorstep if you live in Ealing.

When it is: December 14 - December 31

Where it is: 12 Mattock Lane, Ealing, W5 5BQ.

Tickets cost:

December 14 - 20: Adults £16, children £8, family (two adults and two children) £44 (no fees)

December 21 - 31: Adults £18, children £9 family £49 (no fees)

Book tickets: Online here or call 020 8567 5184

Find out more here.

17. Ryan Theatre, Harrow School, Harrow

(Image: The Hill Players)

Cinderella

The Hill Players amateur dramatics group presents this pantomime at Harrow School's Ryan Theatre.

It's only on for two days but tickets are great value and if you live in Harrow it means you don't have to travel far to see a festive show in a great theatre venue.

Famous stars: No nationally famous names but you do get to see local amateur stars from The Hill Players.

When it is: December 15 and 16

Where it is: 5 Yew Walk, Harrow, HA1 3EJ

Tickets cost: Adults £10, concessions, pensioners and under-16s £7, family ticket £30 (plus booking fee)

Book tickets: Online here or call 0333 6663366

Find out more here.

18. The Greenford Hall

(Image: HEOS Musical Theatre)

Cinderella

HEOS Musical Theatre company is an Ealing area based amateur dramatics society which is well known for its high standard of productions.

This pantomime at The Greenford Hall, written by its chairman, has all you expect from a family-friendly traditional panto plus choreographey to go with script.

If you live in the area and want to stay a little closer to home for panto then this is another non-professional company option.

It is also happening between Christmas and New Year so it will be something fun to look forward too during the lull of that week.

Famous stars: No national household stars but you can watch your local am dram actors in action.

When it is: December 29 and 30 at 2pm and 6.30pm

Where it is: Ruislip Road, Greenford , UB6 9QN

Tickets cost:

Early Bird (ends November 17) - £11.50, rear stalls £8, concessions £7.50 (no fees)

From November 18 - £13.50, rear stalls £8, concessions £9 (no fees)

Book tickets: Online here or call 07758 841523

Find out more here.

19. Winston Churchill Theatre, Ruislip

(Image: Argosy Players)

Treasure Island

Expect the tradition of custard pies at panto in Ruislip from The Argosy Players amateur group. Long John Silver and his fearsome crew may think that treasure is within their grasp - but they’ve reckoned without the ladies of the Smuggler’s Cove Women’s Institute.

It takes place in January so Christmas might be over but this is chance to enjoy the fun of panto in what can be a dull winter month.

Famous stars: No famous household names but you can watch the amateur stars of The Argosy Players in action.

When it is: January 17 - 20

Where it is: Manor Farm, Pinn Way, Ruislip, HA4 7QL

Tickets cost: Full price £15, concessions £12.50, £1 off if you book in November, group tickets available (no fees)

Book tickets: Online here or here or call 01895 250615 or 0845 838 9058

Find out more here and here.