The Muppets are taking over the O2 Arena in 2018.

They will head to London for three shows on July 13 and 14 including a matinée show. It will be their first ever full-length live show in Europe.

Inspired by the original 1980s variety TV show Kermit will lead The Muppets in the all-star show of music, comedy, sketches and celebrity guests.

The frontman himself Kermit says: "We’re thrilled to bring this first time ever live performance to all our fans in the UK.

"There’ll be music, comedy, incredible surprises, plus total and complete chaos. In other words: It’s the Muppets! Yaaaay!

"We’ve wanted to do a show like this for a long time, and now—after finally getting all Miss Piggy’s luggage through customs -- we have the chance to appear live at The O2 arena!"

Meanwhile his now ex-girlfriend Miss Piggy adds: "I can’t wait to be there to entertain, astonish, dazzle and otherwise gobsmack all moi’s fabulous fans! Wear socks, sweetie, cause I’m gonna knock ‘em off. I will amaze everyone with this first-ever live performance - and, of course, for the official renaming of ‘The MOI 2’ arena."

Since 1965, Kermit the Frog and The Muppets have been entertaining the world. In movies, on television, on the internet, and now live on stage, The Muppets have done just what they set out to do: sing, dance and make people happy.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, February 28.

