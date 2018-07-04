The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Muppets are heading to London this month with their first ever European live shows.

They'll takeover the O2 Arena on July 13-14 for three live extravaganzas.

They've now announced the special guests that will be joining them, including a pop princess and some famous doctors.

Kylie Minogue and Tenth Doctor David Tennant will join Kermit the Frog and co. for sketches and live musical performances on Friday's show (July 13).

Kevin Bishop and Charles Dance will also appear alongside Kylie and Tennant, whilst Fifth Doctor Peter Davison will feature alongside comedian Adam Hills and pop group Steps on Saturday (July 14).

Find out below how to get remaining tickets for The Muppets at the O2.

When is it?

July 13 - 6:30pm

July 14 - 12:30pm / 6:30pm

How to buy cheaper tickets

To purchase discounted tickets go to wowcher.co.uk.

Go down to 'choose your options' and select your preferred date and time.

Tickets are available for the evening shows on both July 13 and 14. They're priced at £29 per person.

Meanwhile tickets for the matinee show on July 14 are available from Ticketmaster here.

