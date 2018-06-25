Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This summer sees lovable family favourite's The Muppets bring their live spectacular to the UK for the first time ever.

Their full-length extravaganza will take place at London's O2 Arena on July 13 and 14.

Kermit The Frog leads an all-star cast across three shows, featuring Miss Piggy, Animal, Fozzie Bear and Gonzo with musical performances, sketches and celebrity guests.

Ahead of the show we catch up with the world's most famous frog to find out all the behind-the-scenes news and what to expect from The Muppets Take The O2.

After finally getting all of Miss Piggy's luggage through customs the ensemble are bringing their live show to Europe.

Kermit tells us: "It's taken us a long time just to put on any live stage show. You see, it's different doing television and movies.

"Miss Piggy didn't like the idea that she couldn't yell 'cut' and do it again when she makes a mistake."

But he's quick to let us know that of course, "she never makes a mistake".

They're treating London to the first ever show outside of the US, a city they've had plenty of history with thanks to modern Christmas classic The Muppet Christmas Carol and 2014's Muppets Most Wanted, which sees a heist take place at the Tower of London.

Kermit says: "We knew we wanted to be in London, it's the most wonderful, sophisticated and stylish city in the world... at least until we show up."

As thousands of fans, young and old are expected to flock to the O2 Arena this July to catch The Muppets, we ask Kermit what we can expect from the show.

He explains it'll be like any Muppets show: "You can expect the unexpected and everything else, too. I promise, you'll feel younger, happier and definitely more gobsmacked - gee, I sure hope that’s a word!

"There'll be great music, all-new versions of classic sketches like 'Pigs In Space' and 'Muppet Labs', plus lots of chaos, confusion and surprise guests."

In the past they've teamed up with everyone from Lady Gaga to Jason Segel and Tina Fey to Michael Caine, but Kermit is keeping tight-lipped on who will be joining them at the O2 Arena.

He quips: "According to the Oxford English Dictionary, that would take away the 'surprise' part.

"But trust me, when you see the amazing guests who show up on stage, you will be totally gobsmacked. That is a word, right?"

Kermit gives us the inside scoop on The Muppets busy rehearsals and Miss Piggy's, erm, interesting approach as she's also been busy just in a different way.

He says: "She mostly spends the day hobnobbing with her fellow London celebrities and running up huge shopping and dining bills on the production."

And although the O2 has seen performances from Madonna, Kylie, Beyonce and U2, the ever-humble Miss Piggy has promised Kermit she'll deliver "the greatest performance by anyone anywhere in the history of forever".

However there's no bad blood between the former flames, who separated in 2015 as Kermit adds, "strangely enough I believe her".

In fact he can't stop complimenting as he explains: "I still have great respect and appreciation for who she is and how she lives her life. Miss Piggy is a diva, and we wouldn't have it any other way."

Perhaps a relighting of the old flame is on the cards between Hollywood's ex-most powerful couple whilst they're in London, so watch this space.

And what else will they get up to whilst they're in the UK this July? Well, Kermit says, "Miss Piggy adores the shopping - and dropping in unannounced at Buckingham Palace."

He adds: "Gonzo really enjoys heading out to the marshland to go bog snorkelling. And me - I'm just happy to be in a city that doesn't eat frog's legs!"

The Muppets have been entertaining audiences since 1955 and have survived the 3D, animated digital age and show no signs of stopping.

Kermit says: "It's exciting to get in front of an audience - especially a live audience like we're doing at the O2 - and make people happy. It keeps us young.

"Or, in my case, green and wet behind the ears."

Find out below how to get tickets to The Muppets Take The O2 this July.

Tickets

Tickets for 'The Muppets Take The O2' on sale now from AXS.com or ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tour dates

The Muppets will be lighting up The O2 for two evenings and one matinée:

July 13 - 6:30pm

July 14 - 12:30pm / 6:30pm

