Kids and adults can go karting for £1 throughout the summer.

If you book one full-paying adult or child at TeamSport Indoor Karting in Acton, a second driver costs just a quid.

The bargain offer is open to both kids and adults karting on selected sessions until Friday, September 28, so there’s plenty of time to take advantage of the deal.

Children over the age of eight can drive in Cadet Karts and there is a team of trained professionals on hand to help karting newbies - so if you or your little adrenaline junkie has never had a go before, this is a great chance to try it out.

You can test your skills on level changes, an awesome banked corner and there is plenty of opportunity to overtake on speedy straights.

There is a snack bar, spectator area and free parking, too.

Dominic Gaynor, managing director at TeamSport Indoor Karting, said: “With the long summer holidays here it can sometimes be difficult for parents to think of new, exciting activities for the kids and family days out.

“TeamSport offers kids only sessions for children under 12 years old and mixed sessions so that families can enjoy all the fun that karting brings together.

“Our summer promotion giving kids and adults the chance to try karting for just £1, provides a great opportunity for everyone to experience the thrill and exhilaration of driving in a safe environment at a reduced price.

“Many F1 champions started their careers karting so you never know - we might just help discover a new British talent.”

I want to go! Where do I find out more?

You can find out more about the £1 karting promotion here .

What's the address?

TeamSport West London, Unit 20 Allied Way, Warple Way, Acton, W3 0RQ

What are the terms and conditions?