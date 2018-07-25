Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Passengers will be able to travel to historic Blenheim Palace from Hounslow station this Christmas on a beautiful steam train.

You will be able to board The Cathedrals Express at Hounslow station on Wednesday, December 12 for a journey which will stop at Oxford, Cheltenham and Worcester.

It is one of several festive steam train journeys put on by The Steam Dreams Rail Company which can be caught from west London stations in the run up to Christmas.

On this trip, passengers have the chance to tour Blenheim Palace, which will have a Cinderella theme this Christmas, or take a woodland walk around its grounds.

You can choose to get off at Oxford, Cheltenham or Worcester.

If getting off at Oxford you can visit its Christmas market or travel by coach on to Blenheim Palace.

Once passengers have picked which of the destinations to disembark at they will be picked up from the same station later in the day for the return journey to London.

The historic city of Worcester stands on the banks of the River Severn and its cathedral, which dates back to the 11th century, is the burial place of King John.

It has stunning views of the Malvern Hills and Cotswolds from its tower.

Oxford's Christmas market takes place on the beautiful and historic Broad Street while Cheltenham's Christmas market is regarded as one of the best in the UK.

The train will start its journey at London Victoria station at 9.45am before picking up passengers at Hounslow at 10.35am.

It will arrive in Oxford at 1pm, Cheltenham at 2.20pm and Worcester at 3.10pm.

The return journey will leave Worcester at 5.50pm with the train arriving back at Hounslow at 10.05pm and London Victoria at 10.45pm.

David Buck, chairman of Steam Dreams, said: “A trip on The Cathedrals Express at Christmas time is a unique experience - there’s always a fabulous festive atmosphere on board and to arrive at either Oxford's or Cheltenham's Christmas market behind steam makes it a really special occasion.”

Another day trip by steam train is taking place on Friday, December 14 with passengers being picked up from Kensington Olympia and taken to Hampshire, with passengers able to visit the Christmas market in Winchester.

That trip starts at Ashford International station in Kent before the train makes its way towards west London, leaving Kensington Olympia at 11.05am.

It arrives in Alton at 1.35pm from where you can take a pre-bookable coach trip to Winchester Christmas market.

Or you can carry on to The Watercress Line – a 10-mile heritage railway line formally known as The Mid Hants Railway.

That trip returns to Kensington Olympia for 8.45pm.

For both these trips, the train will be hauled by the 61306 Mayflower locomotive, which is one of two surviving B1 Class locomotives and was built in 1948.

You will be able to travel in one of four classes, starting from premium standard where passengers are seated at tables of four, with crisp white tablecloths and served complimentary tea and coffee at their seats.

Or perhaps you will treat yourself to a package where you enjoy a champagne breakfast or brunch on the outward journey and five-course dinner on the return.

There are also other Christmas trips with Steam Dreams.

You can take a trip to Cardiff's Christmas market, from London Paddington, on Thursday, November 22.

This journey passes through but doesn’t stop at Ealing and Southall stations, so even if you aren't on it you might spot the steam train as it goes by.

Mr Buck added: “Our Christmas trips are always very special, with all our carriages decked out beautifully for the occasion.”

A steam train will also take passengers from London Victoria to Bath and its Christmas market on Wednesday, November 28.

How much are tickets?

These days out start from £109 per adult for a premium standard ticket and go up to £269 for the most expensive tickets. Visit the website for exact prices for your chosen journey.

How do I book?

To find out more about these trips and others and to book you can call the Steam Dreams booking office on 01483 209888 or visit www.SteamDreams.co.uk .