Marvel Universe Live! is coming to London's O2 in late September-early October 2019.

Fourteen shows will be played across ten days with tickets set to be made available this Friday here on Ticketmaster .

The brand new production will once again feature all of your Marvel favourites including Spider-Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, The Avengers, Black Widow and The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Together, summoned by Doctor Strange, they will join forces to fight against loathsome villains Loki, Green Goblin and 'the scheming Nebula'.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, those in attendance can expect a night of 'cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics and impressive 3D video projection mapping in this completely new thrilling adventure'.

Juliette Field, producer of Marvel Universe Live!, says that the show "creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts".

She continued: "Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly super human cast have created a show that brings Marvel to life."

The tour is set to stop-off in arenas all across the UK including London, Nottingham, Sheffield, Glasgow, Liverpool, Belfast, Dublin, Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham.

London O2 Dates and Times

*all dates take place in 2019

Thursday - September 26 - 19:00

Friday - September 27 - 19:00

Saturday - September 28 - 11:00

Saturday - September 28 - 15:00

Saturday - September 28 - 19:00

Sunday - September 29 - 11:00

Sunday - September 29 - 15:00

Thursday - October 3 - 19:00

Friday - October 4 - 19:00

Saturday - October 5 - 11:00

Saturday - October 5 - 15:00

Saturday - October 5 - 19:00

Sunday - October 6 - 11:00

Sunday - October 6 - 15:00