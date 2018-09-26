The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dare you board this twisted version of a London tour bus this Halloween for a night-time sightseeing trip with a spooky difference?

The London Ghost Bus Tour is a theatrical sightseeing tour, showing you the darker side of London with a bit of comedy horror theatre along the way as you travel a classic 1960s Routemaster bus.

It runs throughout the year to take you through the shadier corners of London’s history and is now taking bookings for Halloween from all you ghosthunters .

Sit tight on your comfy red leather seat as the guided tour takes in the sights of Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral and the Tower of London.

(Image: Daniel D. Moses/The Ghost Bus Tours)

You will see the city's sites of murder, torture and execution, and learn about the ghosts of London and the grisly skeletons in the capital's cupboards.

From the demon barber of Fleet Street to the Cross Bones Graveyard of Southwark to the famous tombs of Westminster Abbey and the black dog of Newgate Prison, The Ghost Bus will bring that all to life – with a healthy dose of comedy thrown in.

Tours last one hour and 15 minutes.

Just be prepared for a few surprises along the way…

If you enjoy a spooky ride you might also want to try this out:

Sounds spookily fang-tastic! How do I get tickets?

Visit the website or call 0844 5678 666.

What time to tours leave?

Sundays to Thursdays at 7.30pm and 9pm, and 6pm around Halloween, Fridays at 6pm, 7.30pm and 9pm, Saturdays at 6pm, 7.30pm, 7.45pm, 9pm and 9.15pm.

Where does the bus leave from?

Board at Northumberland Avenue, just off Trafalgar Square - the bus stop is outside the Grand Hotel, just opposite the Sherlock Holmes pub.