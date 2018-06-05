The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You might be able to catch a glimpse of the legendary Flying Scotsman making its way from Paddington station on its way to the Chilterns and Oxford today (Tuesday, June 5).

The exact timings, route and stations it passes aren’t being revealed because of fears of large crowds at stations and trespassers putting their lives in danger.

However, we do know the locomotive will be departing Paddington at 12.23pm and will head for the Chilterns .

It will then connect to the new line at Bicester, joining the Chiltern main line at Oxford.

It will take a route back through the Thames Valley from Oxford to London Victoria Station, where it is due to arrive at 5.20pm.

Passengers aboard the fully-booked lunchtime tour of The Cathedrals Express train, which is being hauled by the Flying Scotsman, will tuck into a three-course meal during their journey if they are in Premier or Pullman-Style Dining classes.

The Flying Scotsman has been described as the most famous steam locomotive in the world.

Built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER), it was used for long-distance express trains, including the London to Edinburgh Flying Scotsman train service after which it was named.

(Image: Grant Melton)

It was retired from regular service in 1963 after covering 2,076,000 miles.

To find out more about Flying Scotsman trips with The Cathedrals Express visit www.steamdreams.co.uk .

To find out more about the Flying Scotsman, go to www.flyingscotsman.org.uk .