Fast & Furious Live is coming to the UK this January.

The interactive live experience will head to the O2 Arena across three days on January 19-21. Plus Vin Diesel will be the special guest at the opening show on Friday January 19.

It will premiere in Liverpool before visiting 23 cities across Europe for six months in 2018.

The action and excitement from one of the most popular and enduring film series of all-time will come to life in this ground-breaking, live show.

Using favourite cars and locations from key scenes of the franchise, created by 3D mapping - the audience will be transported straight into the action of the Fast & Furious movies.

Featuring several original cars from the films, as well as exact replicas, from Dom’s legendary Dodge Charger to the flip car from Fast & Furious 6, the live experience will showcase fan favourite moments.

The film series first launched in 2001 before spawning seven sequels and becoming Universal's biggest franchise of all time.

It has featured stars including Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

How much are tickets?

Standard tickets are priced at £43.55-£86.95, whilst a number of premium packages are also available.

