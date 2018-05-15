Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Diggerland is the latest craze for parents to take little ones.

With an impressive 18 different rides, drives and other activities- the Kent fun park is the perfect family day out.

Kids will love this place, with indoor and outdoor play areas, and parents can sit and watch while younger visitors let off some steam. Or, if you've ever wanted a go of some construction machinery yourself, why not have a go?

If the bigger rides are a bit too much for your little ones there are activities such driving a JCB, digging for buried treasure and dodgems is all there for them to enjoy.

Also, opening times are from 10am-5pm so it's a full fun packed day for the whole family if you wanted to make a day of it.

How to get tickets

Adult tickets are from £16.99 AND any children under 90cm go free and senior tickets are from £8.95 .

Also, if ordered here on the AttractionTix website you are saving up to 15% off the walk-up price.

Luckily, there are still tickets left to go over the bank holiday weekend.

Just visit the AttractionTix website HERE to book.

What is there to do at Diggerland?

Diggerland Kent has 20 rides and attractions that are free to use and a handful that are an additional charge. The paid-for group includes all coin operated rides, arcade games and dodgems.

Free attractions include a wide selection of diggers from dirt diggers to giant diggers. Mini Landrovers, tractors and trains are all available as well.

Children can have a play with a JCB digger, the buried treasure diggers and the spinning dig-a-around ride. Other attractions include go karts and a safari drive.

Some rides will be height restricted but there is plenty for all ages. Be aware that some rides charge parents for a passenger ride.

Where is Diggerland?

You can find Diggerland at Medway Valley Leisure Park in Strood, Kent. The postcode is ME2 2NU and it is neat junction 2 on the M2.

There is free on-site parking for cars and coaches, as well as disabled parking. The park also has an electric car charging facility priced at £5. The electric chargers are also Tesla Destination Chargers up to 11kW.

The nearest railway station is Strood but you will need to catch a 151 or 170 bus if you are travelling by train as it is a short distance from the station.