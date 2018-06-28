The video will start in 8 Cancel

Disney On Ice is coming back to the UK with a brand new show.

The popular live event will bring 'Dream Big' to UK arenas in 2018.

This includes O2 Arena shows on December 26-31 and January 2-6.

It will feature all your favourite characters including Beauty and the Beast's Belle and Rapunzel from Tangled.

Plus Moana will star on ice for the first time ever alongside Ariel, Jasmine, Snow White and the characters from Frozen.

The Dream Big includes the beloved Disney characters who dreamed of more and embarked on adventures across land, sky and sea.

There is also a little party beforehand if you arrive early, where you can help to celebrate the 90th birthday of the most iconic Disney character and Walt Disney’s ultimate dreamer, Mickey Mouse.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on general sale?

Tickets will be released at 9am on Friday June 29.

What are the tour dates?

October 2-7 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

October 10-14 - Manchester Arena

October 19-21 - Birmingham Arena

October 23-28 - Birmingham Arena

November 14-18 - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

November 21-25 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

December 26-31 - London, O2 Arena

January 2-6 - London, O2 Arena

