Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This Greenwich based exhibition is going to be hugely popular while the kids are off.

The live action theatre, cutting edge audiovisual effects and dramatic storytelling are all part of the unmissable experience.

Not only are they affordable, but for the next 3 days online deals website Wowcher have them available for 30% off.

So essentially, with the discount tickets are from £16 for children, £18 for adults and family tickets are from £60.

(Image: Dinosaurs in the Wild)

Everything you need to know about Diggerland and how to get tickets

Greenwich Peninsula will be hosting Dinosaurs in the Wild, a unique and exhilarating exhibition perfect for keeping the little ones entertained taking you back an astonishing 67 million years to encounter living dinosaurs as you've never seen them before.

Before booking, consider the recommended best suited age of 5 - and all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit the Wowcher website HERE and get your tickets booked and be quick- they are selling fast!