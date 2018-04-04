The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Design Museum in Kensington is devoted to contemporary design in every form from architecture and fashion to graphics, product and industrial design.

Because design is continually evolving, the museum explores the subject through an exhibitions programme, publishing, permanent collection, learning and research activities.

Until April 15 2018, visitors will be able to race through 70 years of passion, glamour and design innovation, with unique behind-the-scenes access to one of the most iconic car brands at the Ferrari: Under the Skin exhibition.

While the museum is free to enter, there is a fee for the regularly changing exhibitions .

From the very first Ferrari to Michael Schumacher’s winning Formula One car and the newest hybrid model, the exhibition features rare cars and memorabilia displayed in public for the first time.

Guests can discover the Ferrari experience through original hand-drawn sketches, sculpture-like models and engines, alongside films and interviews telling one of the great design stories of all time.

What is The Design Museum?

It champions design and the impact it has on the world, while introducing you to the incredible people behind it.

Design is about innovation, technology, creativity and craftsmanship and influences our lives in more ways than we can imagine.

The museum is an independent charity and relies upon the generosity and support of visitors, donors, sponsors, and its loyal members to continue this valuable work.

Location:

Address: The Design Museum, Kensington High Street, London, W8 6AG

Nearest tube stations are High Street Kensington and Holland Park

Nearest overground train station is Kensington (Olympia)

Opening times:

Open daily 10am-6pm (last admission 5pm).

The museum will be open late on the first Friday of every month from 10am-8pm (last admission 7pm).

Admission:

Entry to the museum is free.

There is a charge to enter the exhibitions.

You can book online at designmuseum.org or call the box office (Mon-Fri 10am-5pm) on 020 3862 5937.

Facilities:

Gift shop (design books available to purchase)

Parabola bar café restaurant

Toilets

Space for private events

Review and first-time tips:

I visited the museum on a wet Saturday afternoon and it was very busy unsurprisingly.

But it was a great place to wander around on a rainy day and soak up a bit of culture during a trip into London.

Travelling by tube, the venue is less than a 10 minute walk from High Street Kensington train station.

When I visited, the Ferrari: Under the Skin exhibition was running so I got tickets to enter and it was very insightful with lots of supercars to gaze at.

I probably spent two hours in total on site, that included a wander around the rest of the museum, a browse in the book shop and a drink in the cafe.

You could spend longer if you wanted to stop and read every wall mount, but I think two hours is more than enough time to give yourself for your first time visit.

I didn't see a cloakroom, but there were toilets and plenty of space to sit down and chat.

Oh and if you're a design book hoarder, you will love the gift shop, so it's worth bringing a rucksack to carry home your purchases.