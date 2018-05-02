The video will start in 8 Cancel

This Christmas the London Palladium will host a pantomime of the classic fairy tale Snow White.

It will star Dawn French as The Wicked Queen in the comedic take on the story of the 'fairest of them all'.

The show kicks off on December 8 and runs until January 13 at the world famous theatre.

The all-star cast also features Julian Clary as The Man in the Mirror, ventriloquist Paul Zerdin as Muddles and Gary Wilmot as Mrs Crumble.

Meanwhile Strictly Come Dancing's Vincent and Flavia will play The King and Queen.

Comedy legend Dawn French is best known for her portrayal of Geraldine Granger in the BBC sitcom The Vicar of Dibley.

This upcoming production comes from the same team behind the award-winning Dick Whittington.

Find out how to get tickets early below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday May 4.

