Not sure what to do with the kids on a rainy day in London?

Book a session at Clip 'n Climb.

Located in between Fulham Broadway tube station and Imperial Wharf train station in Chelsea , the large rock climbing centre is a fun day out for both adults and children a like.

Suitable for all abilities, no climbing experience is necessary and full training is given to everyone upon arrival.

With toilets and a café also on site, there are 21 individual and multi climber wall challenges of varying design and difficulty, testing agility and courage in different ways.

There are also three special attractions: Vertical Drop Slide, Leap of Faith and Stairway to Heaven.

Supervisors clip climbers onto the walls and are always around to help and assist those that need it.

Sessions:

All standard sessions begin on the hour and last 90 minutes.

Climbers will have 30 minutes briefing and 60 minutes on the wall.

Open Mon-Fri 11am-5pm and Sat, Sun and bank holidays 10am-6pm

Open every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Prices:

Adult - £19.50 (aged 16+)

Junior - £17.50 (aged 4-15)

How to book:

It is strongly recommend booking your session in advance, especially during weekends and school holidays.

Book online at clipnclimbchelsea.co.uk or call 020 7736 2271.

Facilities:

Toilets

The Gallery Café is open Mon-Sun 10.30am-6.30pm, serving hot and cold drinks

Lockers (don't forget to bring a £1 coin)

Getting there:

Address: Michael Road, Fulham, SW6 2ER

Fulham Broadway tube station and Imperial Wharf overground station - 10 minutes walk away.

11 and 22 bus routes stop closest to the centre.

No parking at the centre.

Pay and display parking may be available in Michael Road.

Useful information:

There is a viewing balcony overlooking the climbing arena for parents who just want to watch.

Wear loose and comfortable clothing, trainers and no jewellery.

Minimum age is four years old.

Arrive 5-10 minutes before your slot.

Suitable for adults and children.

Great for children's birthday parties.

