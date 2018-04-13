The video will start in 8 Cancel

West London - the home of Brentford , Chelsea, Fulham and QPR . There will be plenty of kids who dream of playing for one of these football teams in the future, but does your child have what it takes to make it to the top?

Well, maybe CBBC can help with that.

The kids TV show Can You Kick It? is searching for the UK's best young technical footballers.

They are calling on young players, aged between 10 and 14, to send in a video of their best football skills.

If your skills are up to the challenge, successful applicants will be invited to attend a trial held in London.

The Can You Kick It? course is specifically designed to test all aspects of football technique.

The top 10 footballers from the trials will then get the opportunity to hone their skills with only the most capable progressing to the grand final.

Trials will take place from late June to the middle of July in several UK regions.

Applicants must be UK residents, aged between 10-14 on April 1 2018 and have their parents' permission.

To read the full terms and conditions and to apply, visit CBBC here .

The deadline for both video auditions and application forms is midday on Friday May 18.

