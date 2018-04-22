The video will start in 8 Cancel

If your child enjoys Bing Bunny on CBeebies, they'll be 'hopping' for joy as the popular pre-school character is hitting the big screen .

Bing and all his friends will be making a special appearance at Vue cinemas in west London and across the country - for one weekend only.

Seven episodes of the show will be screening on three consecutive days, starting on Friday (April 27).

There will also be live action entertainment to keep the kids entertained, including a selection of games and a singalong.

Ticket prices vary across the branches of the cinema chain but there's an added treat, as every ticket comes with a free pair of Bing ears.

The seven episodes being shown are Surprise Machine, Acorns, Here I Go, Paddling Pool, Nature Explorer, Woof, and Show.

Be sure to book tickets for you and your little ones early though, as the screenings could sell out and there are no plans to repeat this in the future.

Which west London Vue cinemas will Bing Bunny appear?

Harrow - St George's Shopping Centre

Acton - Royale Leisure Park, Park Royal

Fulham - Fulham Broadway Retail Centre

Shepherd's Bush - W12 Shopping Centre

Westfield - Shepherd's Bush

You can choose your cinema and book tickets on the Vue Cinema website .