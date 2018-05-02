The video will start in 8 Cancel

Whoopi Goldberg has announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The US actress and comedian will head to London with a live show and Q&A. She will perform a headline show at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on October 14.

Since her 1985 breakthrough performance in Steven Spielberg's The Colour Purple, she has become one of the most successful and recognised actors of all time.

She has starred in an eclectic mix of films including the award-winning The Colour Purple and Ghost as well as family favourites Sister Act and The Lion King.

Goldberg is one of the few entertainers to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Academy Award and she became the second black actress to win an Academy Award for acting.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday May 4.

What are the tour dates?

October 13 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

October 14 - London, Eventim Apollo

