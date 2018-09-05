The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tim Minchin has announced details of a huge 31-date UK tour.

The Australian comedian is bringing his 'Back 2019' tour to Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo.

He'll play five dates at the London venue on November 7-8 and 12-14.

It marks his first tour in eight years, which was The Heritage Orchestra show in 2011.

His upcoming tour promises old and new songs, so fans can expect favourites alongside new material.

As well as his acclaimed tours, Minchin is also behind the music and lyrics for West End smash Matilda the Musical, taking home seven Olivier Awards and five Tony Awards, among others.

Plus in 2019 he'll star in a new eight-part series entitled Upright.

His tour kicks off in Ipswich before visiting the likes of Sheffield, Manchester, Cardiff, Plymouth and Brighton.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday September 6.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £39.20, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

15-16 October 2019 – Regent Theatre, Ipswich

17- 19 October 2019 – New Theatre, Oxford

22 October 2019 – City Hall, Sheffield

23-24 October 2019 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

25-26 October 2019 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

29-30 October 2019 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff

31 October-1 November 2019 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool

2 November 2019 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

5-6 November 2019 – Pavilions, Plymouth

7-8 & 12-14 November 2019 – Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London

15-16 November 2019 – Hippodrome, Birmingham

19-20 November 2019 – Playhouse, Edinburgh

21 November 2019 – Gateshead, Sage

22 November 2019 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

26-27 November 2019 – Dome, Brighton

28-30 November 2019 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

