Tim Minchin has announced details of a huge 31-date UK tour.
The Australian comedian is bringing his 'Back 2019' tour to Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo.
He'll play five dates at the London venue on November 7-8 and 12-14.
It marks his first tour in eight years, which was The Heritage Orchestra show in 2011.
His upcoming tour promises old and new songs, so fans can expect favourites alongside new material.
As well as his acclaimed tours, Minchin is also behind the music and lyrics for West End smash Matilda the Musical, taking home seven Olivier Awards and five Tony Awards, among others.
Plus in 2019 he'll star in a new eight-part series entitled Upright.
His tour kicks off in Ipswich before visiting the likes of Sheffield, Manchester, Cardiff, Plymouth and Brighton.
Find out how to get tickets below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday September 6.
How much are tickets?
They're priced at £39.20, plus a booking fee.
What are the tour dates?
15-16 October 2019 – Regent Theatre, Ipswich
17- 19 October 2019 – New Theatre, Oxford
22 October 2019 – City Hall, Sheffield
23-24 October 2019 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
25-26 October 2019 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
29-30 October 2019 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff
31 October-1 November 2019 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool
2 November 2019 – Guildhall, Portsmouth
5-6 November 2019 – Pavilions, Plymouth
7-8 & 12-14 November 2019 – Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London
15-16 November 2019 – Hippodrome, Birmingham
19-20 November 2019 – Playhouse, Edinburgh
21 November 2019 – Gateshead, Sage
22 November 2019 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
26-27 November 2019 – Dome, Brighton
28-30 November 2019 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
