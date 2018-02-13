Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lot of people will recognise Rob Schneider as "that guy from the Adam Sandler films".

The actor has appeared in no less than fifteen films Sandler has either acted in or produced, including titles like Little Nicky, Big Daddy and The Waterboy.

In his own right though, Schneider is a man of many talents.

Alongside his acting career, he has written, directed and even produced a number of well-known titles including his own Netflix TV series "Real Rob" which first aired in 2015.

Away from his television work, however, not a lot of people know that Rob Schneider first got his big break on Saturday Night Live! after establishing himself as a stand-up comedian.

Returning to his roots, Schneider is playing five gigs across the UK starting in London's Leicester Square Theatre.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on sale from February 13 at 10am through axs.com

The gig takes place on Wednesday March 14 and doors will open at 9pm.

Book your tickets now - you can do it!