Russell Peters has announced details of a three-date UK arena tour for 2018.

The Canadian stand-up comedian will perform at Wembley Arena on April 26. His other two shows will take place at Birmingham Arena (April 24) and Leeds first direct Arena (April 28).

The observational comedian is best known for highlighting racial, ethnic and class stereotypes in his routines.

In 2013 he became the first comedian to get a stand-up special on Netflix. Entitled 'Notorious', the show was taped during a stand-up routine in Sydney, Australia.

He has also appeared in a number of films and TV shows including the 2016 adaption of The Jungle Book and part of the National Lampoon series.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 19.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced between £30.25-£74.75, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

April 24 - Birmingham Arena

April 26 - London, Wembley Arena

April 28 - Leeds, first direct Arena

