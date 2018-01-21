Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In 2018 comedian Ross Noble will kick off a huge UK and Ireland tour visiting 67 venues.

He will launch the tour on September 9 in Glasgow before stopping off for two dates at London Palladium (November 9-10). The comedian will finish the run on December 14 in Leeds.

His El Hablador tour will also include four hometown dates at Newcastle's City Hall in November.

It follows up his two year run of Brain Dump, and marks his 16th touring show overall. On the tour Noble says: "Expect the unexpected. Unless you've seen me before. Then you know what to expect.

"But I might not do that. But then again, I might. I expect it will be one of those two options."

The comedian recently starred in Young Frankenstein at London's Garrick Theatre. The play was produced by the brains behind The Producers, Blazing Saddles and Spaceballs.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are now on sale and available from Ticketmaster here.

What are the full tour dates?

September 2018

Sun 9th - Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Wed 12th - Corn Exchange, Exeter

Thurs 13th - Octagon Theatre, Yeovil

Fri 14th - City Hall, Salisbury

Sat 15th - Shanklin Theatre, Shanklin IOW

Sun 16th - Pavilion, Bournemouth

Tues 18th - Grand Theatre, Swansea

Wed 19th - Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

Thurs 20th - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Fri 21st - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Sat 22nd - Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

Mon 24th - Theatre Royal, Norwich

Tues 25th - Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

Wed 26th - Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

Fri 28th - Ulster Hall, Belfast

Sat 29th - Olympia Theatre, Dublin

October 2018

Tues 2nd - The Hawth, Crawley

Wed 3rd - St Davids Hall, Cardiff

Thurs 4th - The Anvil, Basingstoke

Sat 6th - Oxford New Theatre, Oxford

Sun 7th - Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford

Wed 10th - Opera House, Buxton

Thurs 11th - City Hall, Hull

Fri 12th - The Engine Shed, Lincoln

Sat 13th - Town Hall, Loughborough

Tues 16th - Hippodrome, Bristol

Wed 17th - Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe

Thurs 18th - Royal and Derngate (Derngate), Northampton

Fri 19th - Royal Hall, Harrogate

Sat 20th - City Hall, Sheffield

Sun 21st - Grand Opera House, York

Tues 23rd - CAST, Doncaster

Wed 24th - Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Thurs 25th - Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

Fri 26th - Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

Sat 27th - Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

Sun 28th - Theatre, Derby

Tues 30th - The Alban Arena, St Albans

Wed 31st - The Alban Arena, St Albans

November 2018

Fri 2nd - The Sands Centre, Carlisle

Sat 3rd - Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Tues 6th - Guildhall, Portsmouth

Wed 7th - Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

Fri 9th - Palladium, London

Sat 10th - Palladium, London

Tues 13th - Alive Corn Exchange, Kings Lynn

Wed 14th - Regent Theatre, Ipswich

Thurs 15th - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Fri 16th - Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Sat 17th - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Sun 18th - Brighton Dome, Brighton

Wed 21st - City Hall, Newcastle

Thurs 22nd - City Hall, Newcastle

Fri 23rd - City Hall, Newcastle

Sat 24th - City Hall, Newcastle

Sun 25th - The Forum, Barrow-in-Furness

Wed 28th - Lyceum, Crewe

Thurs 29th - Lyceum, Crewe

Fri 30th - Apollo, Manchester

December 2018

Sat 1st - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Sun 2nd - Grand Hall, Scarborough

Wed 5th - G Live, Guildford

Fri 7th - Liverpool Empire, Liverpool

Sat 8th - Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough

Tues 11th - Arena, Llandudno

Thurs 13th - Leeds Town Hall, Leeds

Fri 14th - Leeds Town Hall, Leeds

