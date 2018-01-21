In 2018 comedian Ross Noble will kick off a huge UK and Ireland tour visiting 67 venues.
He will launch the tour on September 9 in Glasgow before stopping off for two dates at London Palladium (November 9-10). The comedian will finish the run on December 14 in Leeds.
His El Hablador tour will also include four hometown dates at Newcastle's City Hall in November.
It follows up his two year run of Brain Dump, and marks his 16th touring show overall. On the tour Noble says: "Expect the unexpected. Unless you've seen me before. Then you know what to expect.
"But I might not do that. But then again, I might. I expect it will be one of those two options."
The comedian recently starred in Young Frankenstein at London's Garrick Theatre. The play was produced by the brains behind The Producers, Blazing Saddles and Spaceballs.
Where can I buy tickets?
What are the full tour dates?
September 2018
Sun 9th - Theatre Royal, Glasgow
Wed 12th - Corn Exchange, Exeter
Thurs 13th - Octagon Theatre, Yeovil
Fri 14th - City Hall, Salisbury
Sat 15th - Shanklin Theatre, Shanklin IOW
Sun 16th - Pavilion, Bournemouth
Tues 18th - Grand Theatre, Swansea
Wed 19th - Queens Theatre, Barnstaple
Thurs 20th - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury
Fri 21st - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury
Sat 22nd - Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
Mon 24th - Theatre Royal, Norwich
Tues 25th - Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
Wed 26th - Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
Fri 28th - Ulster Hall, Belfast
Sat 29th - Olympia Theatre, Dublin
October 2018
Tues 2nd - The Hawth, Crawley
Wed 3rd - St Davids Hall, Cardiff
Thurs 4th - The Anvil, Basingstoke
Sat 6th - Oxford New Theatre, Oxford
Sun 7th - Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford
Wed 10th - Opera House, Buxton
Thurs 11th - City Hall, Hull
Fri 12th - The Engine Shed, Lincoln
Sat 13th - Town Hall, Loughborough
Tues 16th - Hippodrome, Bristol
Wed 17th - Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
Thurs 18th - Royal and Derngate (Derngate), Northampton
Fri 19th - Royal Hall, Harrogate
Sat 20th - City Hall, Sheffield
Sun 21st - Grand Opera House, York
Tues 23rd - CAST, Doncaster
Wed 24th - Victoria Theatre, Halifax
Thurs 25th - Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry
Fri 26th - Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry
Sat 27th - Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry
Sun 28th - Theatre, Derby
Tues 30th - The Alban Arena, St Albans
Wed 31st - The Alban Arena, St Albans
November 2018
Fri 2nd - The Sands Centre, Carlisle
Sat 3rd - Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
Tues 6th - Guildhall, Portsmouth
Wed 7th - Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells
Fri 9th - Palladium, London
Sat 10th - Palladium, London
Tues 13th - Alive Corn Exchange, Kings Lynn
Wed 14th - Regent Theatre, Ipswich
Thurs 15th - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Fri 16th - Corn Exchange, Cambridge
Sat 17th - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
Sun 18th - Brighton Dome, Brighton
Wed 21st - City Hall, Newcastle
Thurs 22nd - City Hall, Newcastle
Fri 23rd - City Hall, Newcastle
Sat 24th - City Hall, Newcastle
Sun 25th - The Forum, Barrow-in-Furness
Wed 28th - Lyceum, Crewe
Thurs 29th - Lyceum, Crewe
Fri 30th - Apollo, Manchester
December 2018
Sat 1st - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
Sun 2nd - Grand Hall, Scarborough
Wed 5th - G Live, Guildford
Fri 7th - Liverpool Empire, Liverpool
Sat 8th - Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough
Tues 11th - Arena, Llandudno
Thurs 13th - Leeds Town Hall, Leeds
Fri 14th - Leeds Town Hall, Leeds
