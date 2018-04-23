The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ricky Gervais has announced details of three London shows for 2018.

He will head to Pleasance Theatre on May 3 and Finchley Arts Depot on May 10 and 14.

The intimate shows are entitled 'Work in Progress' and will see the comedian joined by special guests. Further details are yet to be announced, but are expected to be revealed ahead of the shows.

He's previously played 'Work in Progress' shows ahead of announcing a full stand-up tour.

He recently finished up his Humanity Tour which included a number of Hammersmith Eventim Apollo shows. The stand-up show was also filmed as a special for Netflix.

Find out how to get tickets for his three London dates below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

The tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday April 27.

What are the dates?

May 3 - Pleaseance Theatre

May 10 - Finchley Arts Depot

May 14 - Finchley Arts Depot

