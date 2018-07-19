The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ricky Gervais has announced six intimate stand-up shows to take place next month.

As part of his Work In Progress shows he kicks off the run on August 7-8. He will then perform at the venue on August 14-15 and finish up on August 20-21.

The comedian will perform the live shows at London's Plesance Theatre.

Back in May he played three sold-out dates as part of the Work In Progress, which he often does before announcing a full UK tour.

His most recent tour was the Humanity Tour which was also filmed for his 2018 Netflix special.

This upcoming venue has a maximum capacity of just 230 so tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale.

Find out below everything you need to know.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday July 20.

What are the dates?

All of the shows will take place at Pleasance Theatre, Carpenters Mews, North Road, London N7 9EF on:

August 7

August 8

August 14

August 15

August 20

August 21

