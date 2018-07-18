Rhod Gilbert is returning to stand-up after six years with a huge headline tour.
The Welsh stand-up comedian is performing more than 50 dates across the UK and Ireland in 2019.
He'll headline two nights at London's Eventim Apollo on April 11 and 13.
As well as his stand-up he's appeared on TV shows including hosting Never Mind the Buzzcocks and The Apprentice: You're Fired as well as Rhod Gilbert's Work Experience.
His new tour, titled 'The Book of John', is a raw, personal and brutally honest show about his life and what he gets up to everyday and tells the story of a man he met who changed his life.
Find out below how to get tickets for his tour below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.
When do they go on sale?
A presale is now available via Ticketmaster here. To access the tickets simply sign up to Ticketmaster for free.
The general sale takes place on Friday July 20 at 9am.
How much are tickets?
They're priced at £33.45, plus booking fees.
What are the tour dates?
2 Feb WREXHAM William Aston Hall
3 Feb LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre
27 Feb BRADFORD St George’s Hall
28 Feb BLACKBURN King George’s Hall
1 Mar HALIFAX Victoria Theatre
2 Mar WARRINGTON Pyramid & Parr Hall
3 Mar STOKE Regent Theatre
8 Mar HULL Bonus Arena
9 March SUNDERLAND Empire
24 Mar DUBLIN The Olympia Theatre
27 Mar SALFORD The Lowry
28 Mar LEICESTER De Montfort Hall
29 Mar HARROGATE Theatre
30 Mar NEWCASTLE City Hall
31 Mar LEEDS Grand Theatre
3 Apr MANCHESTER Opera House
4 Apr NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall
5 Apr SHEFFIELD City Hall
6 Apr YORK Barbican
7 Apr MIDDLESBROUGH Town Hall
11 Apr LONDON Eventim Apollo
13 Apr LONDON Eventim Apollo
25 Apr BELFAST Waterfront
27 Apr GUILDFORD G Live
28 Apr TUNBRIDGE WELLS Assembly Hall Theatre
1 May LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru
9 May CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena
10 May CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena
18 May COVENTRY Warwick Arts Centre
19 May DERBY Arena
22 May SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
23 May BASINGSTOKE The Anvil
24 May IPSWICH Regent
25 May OXFORD New Theatre
28 May TORQUAY Princess Theatre
29 May HIGH WYCOMBE Swan
14 Jun BRIGHTON Dome
15 Jun BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion
16 Jun PORTSMOUTH Guildhall
19 Jun SWANSEA Grand Theatre
20 Jun SWANSEA Grand Theatre
22 Jun ABERDEEN Music Hall
23 Jun GLASGOW King’s Theatre
24 Jun DUNFERMLINE The Alhambra
27 Jun BRISTOL Hippodrome Theatre
28 Jun BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall
29 Jun READING The Hexagon
30 Jun NORTHAMPTON Royal & Derngate
17 Jul HASTINGS White Rock Theatre
19 Jul BLACKPOOL Opera House
25 Jul CHELTENHAM Town Hall
26 Jul DONCASTER The Dome
28 Jul WOKING New Victoria Theatre
