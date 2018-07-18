The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rhod Gilbert is returning to stand-up after six years with a huge headline tour.

The Welsh stand-up comedian is performing more than 50 dates across the UK and Ireland in 2019.

He'll headline two nights at London's Eventim Apollo on April 11 and 13.

As well as his stand-up he's appeared on TV shows including hosting Never Mind the Buzzcocks and The Apprentice: You're Fired as well as Rhod Gilbert's Work Experience.

His new tour, titled 'The Book of John', is a raw, personal and brutally honest show about his life and what he gets up to everyday and tells the story of a man he met who changed his life.

Find out below how to get tickets for his tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

A presale is now available via Ticketmaster here. To access the tickets simply sign up to Ticketmaster for free.

The general sale takes place on Friday July 20 at 9am.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £33.45, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

2 Feb WREXHAM William Aston Hall

3 Feb LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre

27 Feb BRADFORD St George’s Hall

28 Feb BLACKBURN King George’s Hall

1 Mar HALIFAX Victoria Theatre

2 Mar WARRINGTON Pyramid & Parr Hall

3 Mar STOKE Regent Theatre

8 Mar HULL Bonus Arena

9 March SUNDERLAND Empire

24 Mar DUBLIN The Olympia Theatre

27 Mar SALFORD The Lowry

28 Mar LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

29 Mar HARROGATE Theatre

30 Mar NEWCASTLE City Hall

31 Mar LEEDS Grand Theatre

3 Apr MANCHESTER Opera House

4 Apr NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

5 Apr SHEFFIELD City Hall

6 Apr YORK Barbican

7 Apr MIDDLESBROUGH Town Hall

11 Apr LONDON Eventim Apollo

13 Apr LONDON Eventim Apollo

25 Apr BELFAST Waterfront

27 Apr GUILDFORD G Live

28 Apr TUNBRIDGE WELLS Assembly Hall Theatre

1 May LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru

9 May CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

10 May CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

18 May COVENTRY Warwick Arts Centre

19 May DERBY Arena

22 May SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

23 May BASINGSTOKE The Anvil

24 May IPSWICH Regent

25 May OXFORD New Theatre

28 May TORQUAY Princess Theatre

29 May HIGH WYCOMBE Swan

14 Jun BRIGHTON Dome

15 Jun BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion

16 Jun PORTSMOUTH Guildhall

19 Jun SWANSEA Grand Theatre

20 Jun SWANSEA Grand Theatre

22 Jun ABERDEEN Music Hall

23 Jun GLASGOW King’s Theatre

24 Jun DUNFERMLINE The Alhambra

27 Jun BRISTOL Hippodrome Theatre

28 Jun BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

29 Jun READING The Hexagon

30 Jun NORTHAMPTON Royal & Derngate

17 Jul HASTINGS White Rock Theatre

19 Jul BLACKPOOL Opera House

25 Jul CHELTENHAM Town Hall

26 Jul DONCASTER The Dome

28 Jul WOKING New Victoria Theatre

