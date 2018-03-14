The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mike Birbiglia has announced four London shows as part of his brand new show.

Entitled 'The New One', he will head to Leicester Square Theatre on June 8-11.

The American comedian is best known for creating Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend and Thank God For Jokes.

In 2012 he won a Sundance Award for Sleepwalk With Me, which was written and directed by Birbiglia and based on his one man off-Broadway show.

The acclaimed film the follows the journey of an aspiring comedian in denial about the fate of his relationship, his goals for the future and his emergent rapid eye movement behavior disorder.

He's also appeared in films including Trainwreck and TV shows Orange Is The New Black, Girls, Broad City and Inside Amy Schumer.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday, March 15.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £29.58, plus a transaction fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.