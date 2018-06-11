Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five-foot-four and yet still larger-than-life comedian Kevin Hart will return to the capital in early September.

After playing a number of sell-out gigs earlier in the year, Hart returns as part of his latest tour 'Irresponsible' which he will perform across six nights in the UK, culminating with three at the O2 here in London.

Tickets to the shows, which will start on Saturday September 1 and end on Monday September 3, are currently being sold here on the Ticketmaster website and are expected to sell out fast.

Prices are currently ranging from £58 to £172 and there are also VIP packages available too.

Hart, who rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian in the early noughties, has also gone on to make a name for himself in Hollywood.

In recent years, he has featured in a number of movies alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson including the remake of Jumanji that was released in theatres last year.

In the past, Hart has described the likes of George Carlin and Richard Pryor among his comedic inspirations. However, anybody who has seen his stand-up routine previously will be fully aware of how he has adapted his very own unique style.

For those who have not yet seen him previously, you can see any of his four previous stand-up comedy specials - What Now? , Seriously Funny , Let Me Explain and Laugh At My Pain - that are all currently streaming on Netflix.

Doors to the shows will open at 7pm.

Tour Dates

Tuesday August 28 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro

Thursday August 30 - Birmingham - Birmingham Arena

Friday August 31 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

Saturday September 1 - London - The O2

Sunday September 2 - London - The O2

Monday September 3 - London - The O2

www.ticketmaster.co.uk/kevin-hart