(Image: PA Images on behalf of So TV)

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kevin Hart has announced details of a UK stand-up tour for 2018.

He is heading to London's O2 Arena for two nights on September 1-2. It is part of his Irresponsible World Tour.

Hart revealed the news to his 35 million Twitter followers saying: "I just announced over 100 Tour dates for my “Irresponsible Tour” people....This will be my biggest and best damn it!!!!! Tickets go onsale WEDNESDAY...."

As well as London he will head to Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester during the 100-date tour.

Since his 2001 breakthrough he has found success with his observational humour and using his personal experiences in his comedy routines.

The American comedian is also known for his acting roles in films such as Ride Along, Get Hard and most recently Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Saturday February 3.

What are the tour dates?

August 28 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

August 30 – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

August 31 – Manchester Arena

September 1-2 – London, O2 Arena

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £58.25-£144.75, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.