Glasgow comedian Kevin Bridges has announced an extra London date on his huge 2018 UK tour.

He will now be playing at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on September 6.

The comedian has also added two dates in Aberdeen and one show at Glasgow's SSE Hydro.

He has previously broken box office records including in 2015 with his A Whole Different Story tour. Bridges shifted 500,000 tickets across 145 live dates including 16 hometown shows in Glasgow.

Find out how to get presale and general sale tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Wednesday February 7.

A presale will take place on Tuesday February 6 at 10am through Ticketmaster

What are the tour dates?

The current tour dates are:

23 August 2018 – Hippodrome, Bristol

24 August 2018 – Hippodrome, Bristol

25 August 2018 – Hippodrome, Bristol

28 August 2018 – City Hall, Newcastle

29 August 2018 – City Hall, Newcastle

30 August 2018 – City Hall, Newcastle

31 August 2018 – City Hall, Newcastle

1 September 2018 – City Hall, Newcastle

6 September 2018 – Eventim Apollo, London

7 September 2018 – Eventim Apollo, London

8 September 2018 – Eventim Apollo, London

9 September 2018 – Eventim Apollo, London

13 September 2018 – Eventim Apollo, London

14 September 2018 – Eventim Apollo, London

15 September 2018 – Eventim Apollo, London

19 September 2018 – Hippodrome, Birmingham

20 September 2018 – Hippodrome, Birmingham

21 September 2018 – Hippodrome, Birmingham

22 September 2018 – Hippodrome, Birmingham

26 September 2018 – Playhouse, Edinburgh

27 September 2018 – Playhouse, Edinburgh

28 September 2018 – Playhouse, Edinburgh

29 September 2018 – Playhouse, Edinburgh

30 September 2018 – Playhouse, Edinburgh

4 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

5 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

6 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

7 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

10 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

11 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

12 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

13 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

14 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

17 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

18 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

19 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

20 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

21 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

24 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

25 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

26 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

27 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

28 October 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

7 November 2018 – SSE Arena, Belfast

8 November 2018 – SSE Arena, Belfast

9 November 2018 – SSE Arena, Belfast

10 November 2018 – SSE Arena, Belfast

11 November 2018 – SSE Arena, Belfast

14 November 2018 – Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

15 November 2018 – Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

16 November 2018 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

17 November 2018 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

21 November 2018 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

22 November 2018 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

23 November 2018 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

24 November 2018 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

25 November 2018 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

28 November 2018 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

29 November 2018 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

30 November 2018 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

1 December 2018 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

4 December 2018 – Empire, Liverpool

5 December 2018 – Empire, Liverpool

7 December 2018 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

8 December 2018 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

15 December 2018 – AECC Arena, Aberdeen

16 December 2018 – AECC Arena, Aberdeen

