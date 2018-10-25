The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of Britain's favourite comedians, Jimmy Carr, will begin a mammoth tour starting on May 1 2019.

He is set to play 125 dates in the UK stretching through until December 4 2020.

As part of the tour, Carr will play five dates in London including two at the Eventim Apollo, one at the O2 Academy Brixton, one in the Richmond Theatre and one in the New Wimbledon Theatre.

The show, entitled "Terribly Funny" will follow on from his current "The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits Tour" which ends in Limerick's South Court Hotel at the end of this year.

Jimmy Carr has been a fixture on British TV since the early-noughties. He rose to prominence as both a regular presenter on Channel 4 and as a stand-up comedian who earned rave reviews at the Edinburgh Festival.

Away from his tours, Carr can be seen on the popular C4 show '8 out of 10 Cats' and it's spin-off show '8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown'.

If you wish to catch one of his previous stand-up specials, "Funny Business" is currently streaming on the UK Netflix.

To find tickets to any of his five London shows, go to: www.ticketmaster.co.uk/jimmy-carr

Tour dates

5 May 2019 - Richmond Theatre

5 February 2020 - New Wimbledon Theatre

8 May 2020 - Eventim Apollo

9 May 2020 - Eventim Apollo

10 July 2020 - O2 Academy Brixton

